Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic Faces Lawsuit From Sony Music, Warner Chappell Over Alleged Copyrighted Material Use

Anthropic Faces Lawsuit From Sony Music, Warner Chappell Over Alleged Copyrighted Material Use

Anthropic co-founder Benjamin Mann allegedly downloaded at least five million pirated books from Library Genesis in 2021.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 August 2026 14:20 IST
Anthropic Faces Lawsuit From Sony Music, Warner Chappell Over Alleged Copyrighted Material Use

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music are seeking up to $150,000 per work infringed

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sony Music and Warner Chappell have filed a lawsuit against Anthropic
  • Anthropic allegedly used illegal copies of music publishers' works
  • They are seeking a jury trial
Advertisement

Sony Music and Warner Chappell have filed a lawsuit against Anthropic in the US, accusing the company of using copyrighted material without permission. Anthropic co-founders Dario Amodei and Benjamin Mann are named as individual defendants in the lawsuit. The complaint alleges that Mann used BitTorrent to download many pirated books, and Anthropic employees allegedly downloaded at least two million more books from the Pirate Library Mirror. Sony Music and Warner Chappell are demanding a jury trial and the destruction of copies of the copyrighted works.

Anthropic Sued by Sony Music and Warner Chappell

First reported by Music Business Worldwide, Sony Music and Warner Chappell have filed a lawsuit against Anthropic in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division, alleging the AI company conducted intellectual property theft. The companies allege that Anthropic used illegal copies of music publishers' works as input to train its next-generation AI assistant, Claude. 

VoltAnthropic Discussion
Explore More...

"Plaintiff Music Publishers, a group of the world's leading music publishers, bring this action to hold accountable the culprits behind one of the largest and most blatant ongoing thefts of intellectual property in history. Defendants Anthropic and its founders Dario Amodei and Benjamin Mann have conducted a brazen campaign of illegally torrenting, scraping, and downloading copyrighted works on a massive scale in order to develop, operate, and reap enormous profits from Anthropic's “Claude” series of artificial intelligence (“AI”) models", the lawsuit said. 

The complaint alleges that Anthropic co-founder Benjamin Mann downloaded at least five million pirated books from Library Genesis in 2021. Anthropic employees allegedly downloaded at least another two million books from Pirate Library Mirror in 2022.

Sony Music and Warner Chappell further allege Anthropic of "scraping" music publishers' lyrics from licensed sites such as MusixMatch and LyricFind. The complaint accuses Anthropic of “destructively scanning” millions of second-hand copies of books and of using datasets including Common Crawl, “The Pile,” and Books3.

The complaint states that Mann downloaded copies of pirated books from the Books3 library on behalf of Anthropic “to avoid the trouble of paying for them, hoping they might prove useful for training large language models (LLMs) or something else.”

Songs allegedly found in Anthropic's training data include "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Eye of the Tiger," “Here Comes Santa Claus,” and “Paper Rings.”

Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music are seeking up to $150,000 (roughly Rs. 1.43 crore) per work infringed and up to $25,000 (roughly Rs. 23.80 crore) for each violation of the Copyright Act. They are demanding a jury trial and seeking to destroy, under the Court's supervision, all infringing copies of Music Publishers' copyrighted works in Defendants' possession. They are also demanding an order requiring Anthropic to provide an accounting of the training data and known capabilities of Anthropic's AI model

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Anthropic, Sony Music, Warner Chappell Music, Sony Music Publishing, Claud
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Could Get a Huge 11,000mAh Battery and Bigger 12.5-Inch Display, Leak Suggests

Related Stories

Anthropic Faces Lawsuit From Sony Music, Warner Chappell Over Alleged Copyrighted Material Use
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ather Konarc Launched With Up to 200km Range, AEBS Braking and More
  2. Smartphones Launching in September 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra, Poco F9 Series,More
  3. Motorola Razr 70 Swarovski Edition Teased Ahead of IFA 2026
  4. Smartphones Launched in India (August 2026): See List
  5. iPhone Ultra Screen Replacement Could Be Costlier Than Galaxy Z Fold 8
  6. Redmi 17 5G Will Launch in India On This Date: See Colourways, Specs
  7. Here's Why the Google Pixel 11 Series Will Not Get GrapheneOS
  8. Poco F9 Ultra May Cost Nearly Twice as Much as Poco F9 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Anthropic Faces Lawsuit From Sony Music, Warner Chappell Over Alleged Copyrighted Material Use
  2. Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Could Get a Huge 11,000mAh Battery and Bigger 12.5-Inch Display, Leak Suggests
  3. BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31: How to Claim Dracostride Skin for UZI, Other Free Rewards
  4. Redmi 17 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut With a Larger Battery Than the Global Model
  5. Huawei Watch D3, FreeBuds Neo Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Specifications Teased
  6. Motorola Teases New Razr Foldable With Swarovski Crystal Design Ahead of IFA
  7. Google Pixel 11 Series Will Not Get GrapheneOS as Google Skips a Major Security Feature
  8. Ather Konarc Launched in India With Up to 200km IDC Range, AEBS Braking and MagicKey: Price, Features
  9. iPhone Ultra May Launch Without an Apple Pencil, New Report Claims
  10. Xiaomi 18 Fold Battery and Charging Details Leaked Ahead of Launch: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »