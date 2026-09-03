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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Get Exynos 2700 Chip, Breaking Snapdragon-Only Streak

Exynos 2700 could offer substantial improvements over previous generations, with Samsung reportedly focusing on CPU, GPU and AI performance.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 September 2026 09:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Get Exynos 2700 Chip, Breaking Snapdragon-Only Streak

The S26 Ultra gets Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip under the hood

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Highlights
  • The Galaxy S27 Ultra may feature an Exynos 2700 chip
  • The Exynos 2700 chip targets major CPU and GPU improvements
  • Leaks suggest the chip could reach speeds of up to 5.0GHz
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Samsung is said to be preparing to launch the Galaxy S27 series early next year. The rumour mill has suggested that a new Pro model could join the lineup, which is expected to also comprise the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, and Galaxy S27 Ultra. Now, a new report claims Samsung could bring back its Exynos chipset to the top-end Galaxy S model. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to feature the Exynos 2700 in at least one market, potentially marking the first time since the Galaxy S22 Ultra that an Ultra-series model uses an Exynos SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Exynos 2700 Chipset

According to a report by South Korean publication Money Today, Samsung is preparing a Galaxy S27 Ultra variant powered by its upcoming Exynos 2700 chipset. The claim is notable because earlier reports had suggested that the Galaxy S27 Ultra would rely exclusively on a Snapdragon processor..

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If accurate, the Galaxy S27 Ultra would be the first Ultra-branded Galaxy S smartphone to use an Exynos chipset since the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung used Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets in different markets for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, before moving to a Snapdragon-only approach for subsequent Ultra models.

Leaked details about Exynos 2700 could also explain why Samsung appears to be considering the chip for its most premium Galaxy S model. Recent reports suggest the upcoming SoC could offer substantial improvements over previous generations, with Samsung reportedly focusing on CPU, GPU and AI performance.

An earlier leak has also claimed that the Exynos 2700 could feature a prime CPU core clocked at up to 5.0GHz. Leaked benchmarks have also suggested that the processor could compete more closely with Qualcomm's upcoming flagship silicon.

The Galaxy S27 series itself is expected to bring several changes. Alongside the regular Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus and Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung is reportedly planning a Galaxy S27 Pro variant. The Ultra model is also said to be getting a redesigned rear camera arrangement, with leaked information pointing towards a camera bump that bears similarities to the design language seen on recent iPhone Pro models.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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