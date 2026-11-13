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Claude Meetings Launched in Beta for Team and Enterprise Subscribers: Features, Availability

The assistant also keeps a record of discussions, including transcripts, summaries and action items, which participants can revisit later.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2026 19:00 IST
Claude Meetings Launched in Beta for Team and Enterprise Subscribers: Features, Availability

Photo Credit: Claude

Claude can join Google Meet calls as a visible participant

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Highlights
  • Claude can create documents and whiteboards during calls
  • Users can ask Claude questions during meetings
  • The assistant saves meeting transcripts and action items
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Anthropic has launched Claude Meetings, a new feature that brings its AI assistant into team video calls. During video calls, Claude can respond to questions, record meeting notes, and create documents and whiteboards based on the discussion. The feature is rolling out in beta to Claude Team and Enterprise subscribers, with Google Meet as the first supported platform. Anthropic says it plans to add support for other video conferencing services, but hasn't shared a timeline for the rollout.

Claude Meetings Features

Users can bring Claude into a Google Meet call as a visible participant and ask it questions either aloud or through the meeting chat, the company said in a blog post. The assistant replies in writing by default and can use connected tools to find information, provided it has the necessary permission.

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Claude claims it can put together documents and whiteboards during a meeting, using the conversation as a starting point. For example, a team discussing a project can ask it to draft a plan or work out a schedule. Members invited to the call can make changes to these documents while the meeting is still underway. It can also pull information from connected services when the discussion calls for it, subject to the necessary permissions.

The company adds that Claude saves the meeting transcript, summary, notes and action items, along with any documents created, to a page on claude.ai. Participants can return to it later to catch up on the discussion or ask questions about what was said.

There are some restrictions on who can be part of a call with Claude. It will not join meetings that include people from outside the organisation by default, and leaves if an external participant joins later. A message also appears in the meeting chat when Claude joins. The assistant transcribes the discussion and describes shared screens, but does not record audio. Anthropic says users should let participants know about transcription and obtain their consent before turning it on.

Claude Meetings Availability

Claude Meetings is currently in beta for Google Meet users with Claude Team and Enterprise subscriptions. Team subscribers get access by default, although administrators can disable it. Enterprise users will need their administrators to enable the feature for their organisation or specific groups. The beta is not available to organisations that use zero data retention, HIPAA-ready configurations or customer-managed encryption keys.

There is no additional charge for meeting transcripts, notes and Claude's answers during the beta. However, using connected tools will count towards the plan's usage limits. Documents and whiteboards created during meetings will remain free until February 10, 2027, the company added.

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Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, Claude Meetings, AI Assistant, AI Tools, Google Meet
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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