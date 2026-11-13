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Meta Muse AI Can Now Make Phone Calls to Businesses for Paid Subscribers

Muse AI's outgoing calling feature is available to paid subscribers in the US.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2026 19:00 IST
Meta Muse AI Can Now Make Phone Calls to Businesses for Paid Subscribers

Photo Credit: Meta Muse

Muse's paid subscription plans start at $20 per month

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Highlights
  • Meta's Muse AI assistant can now place outgoing calls
  • The feature was previously available to a limited users for testing
  • Users can provide the AI assistant with a task that requires a phone call
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Meta released its first consumer AI agent, Muse, in September, and since then the company has been releasing more capabilities. Today, the tech giant announced that Muse can place calls to US businesses on behalf of users. This feature was initially in the testing phase. The outgoing calling feature can be available to paid subscribers. The latest update allows the AI assistant to make dinner bookings, call insurance agents and other service providers. 

Muse AI Agent Can Now Phone US Businesses

Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang (@alexandr_wang) confirmed in a post on X that Muse can now make phone calls to US businesses. This update lets Muse make phone calls to businesses and complete tasks such as reserving restaurants, calling insurance services, getting in touch with cable companies and customer service enquiries.

The feature, which was initially tested with a limited number of users in September. Eligible paid users can ask the AI assistant to handle a task that requires a phone conversation, after which it makes the call on their behalf.

Users with a paid Muse subscription can avail the outbound calling feature. The basic Muse plans start at $20 (roughly Rs. 1,800) per month and offer 500 million Muse tokens per week. The higher-priced $100 (roughly Rs. 9,000) tier includes 3 billion Muse tokens per week.

Besides Meta Muse AI, other AI assistants can make phone calls on behalf of users. Google already offers a similar functionality through its Gemini-powered Call for Me feature. It allows eligible users to delegate business-related calls to the AI assistant. This feature is limited to eligible Pixel smartphone owners in the US.

Meanwhile, Grok Bot also supports outgoing calls to businesses and individuals in the US. Anthropic's Claude offers similar functionality for AI-powered calling through third-party integrations, including AgentPhone. 

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Further reading: Meta Muse, Muse, Muse AI calling feature, Muse AI
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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