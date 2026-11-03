Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic Announces Message Threads in Public Beta to Reduce Latency for Long Running Sessions

Anthropic Announces Message Threads in Public Beta to Reduce Latency for Long-Running Sessions

Anthropic says the Message Threads feature is enabled by default for most Claude Code users.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 19:59 IST
Anthropic Announces Message Threads in Public Beta to Reduce Latency for Long-Running Sessions

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Message threads is suitable for active sessions where latency matters

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Anthropic has introduced Message Threads
  • Message Threads is now available in public beta
  • It is designed to improve the efficiency of long-running conversation
Advertisement

Anthropic has introduced Message Threads in public beta on the Claude Platform. The new feature is intended to reduce response latency in long-running AI agent sessions. It eliminates the need to resend the entire conversation history with every API request. With Message Threads, developers can share new messages and the ID of the previous response to get responses.  Anthropic confirmed that the new feature is enabled by default for most Claude Code users. 

Message Threads Available in Public Beta on the Claude Platform

In a blog post on Monday, Anthropic announced that Message Threads is now available in public beta on the Claude Platform. It is designed to reduce latency for long-running sessions, and the company says that with message threads, agents no longer need to resend the full conversation history on every turn.

VoltAnthropic Discussion
Explore More...

Message Threads feature is available now in public beta on the native Claude Platform. It is also available on the Claude Platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Claude in Microsoft Foundry, and on Anthropic-managed Claude models on Google Cloud. Anthropic confirmed that the Claude token pricing and API rate limits will continue to apply

A coding agent might make hundreds of requests in one session, and with the newly launched Message Threads, developers can instead submit only the latest messages added since the previous turn. This reduces time to first token (TTFT).

Anthropic says Message Threads default for most Claude Code users reduces median response latency by around 35 percent for requests containing 500K to 1M tokens.

Developers can enable the feature by adding the thread parameter to Messages API requests. The first request includes the full conversation and starts a thread. Each request after that includes only the new messages and the ID of the previous response. Anthropic says that conversation threads are temporarily maintained in memory between requests. A thread expires five minutes after its last request, and the client then has to resend the full conversation to start a new one.

The company also confirmed that Claude will read the full conversation on every Message Threads turn; therefore, token usage stays the same. Anthropic says Message Threads is particularly useful for Long-running coding agents, computer-use agents, and document- and image-heavy workflows, among others.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Anthropic, Message Threads, Anthropic Message Threads, Claude, Claude Platform, Claude Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Garmin ECG App Expands to India, Supports 30-Second Heart Rhythm Readings

Related Stories

Anthropic Announces Message Threads in Public Beta to Reduce Latency for Long-Running Sessions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Dummy Unit Leaked With Redesigned Camera Bar
  2. Asus Diwali Sale Offers Announced: Here Are the Best Deals
  3. Motorola Phones Get Festive Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Sale
  4. OnePlus 16T Said to Feature Dimensity 9600M Chipset
  5. Vivo V80 FE Listed on Official Website Revealing Specifications, Colourways
  6. Google Dreambeans App Now Available in India for Users Aged 18 and Above
#Latest Stories
  1. HP OmniBook 5, ProBook 4 G2iS AI PCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Anthropic Announces Message Threads in Public Beta to Reduce Latency for Long-Running Sessions
  3. Garmin ECG App Expands to India, Supports 30-Second Heart Rhythm Readings
  4. Hong Kong Pushes for 24/7 Tokenised Settlement, Plans Stablecoin Trials
  5. Dell 14S Launched in India With Up to Intel Core 7 350 Processor: Price, Specifications
  6. ZachXBT Flags Possible Cover-Up as Crypto Theft Estimates Cross $133 Million
  7. Oppo Watch 5 Design Spotted in Leaked Real-Life Image Ahead of Imminent Launch
  8. Redmi Turbo 6 Max Could Get 7-Inch Display, 185Hz Refresh Rate
  9. Corning Opens Pune Plant to Manufacture Optical Connectivity Products for Data Centres
  10. Motorola Signature, Edge 70 Series and Moto G Phones Get Festive Discounts on Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »