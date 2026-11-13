Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro series earlier this year, in September. The flagship iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max were unveiled along with the tech giant's first book-style foldable, the iPhone Duo. Interestingly, the John Ternus-led company decided not to launch a standard model this year. Reports suggest that the iPhone 18 will debut early next year, along with the low-cost iPhone 18e and the rumoured iPhone Air 2. While the company has yet to reveal the reason for a staggered launch, a report highlights that the iPhone 18 debut was pushed to 2027 because of a new deal Apple struck with Samsung last year.

iPhone 18 Launch Details (Expected)

According to a report (translated from Japanese) by Semiconportal, Apple delayed the launch of the iPhone 18 as it was unable to secure an adequate quantity of camera sensors it needed for mass production. The Cupertino company has reportedly been sourcing camera sensors exclusively from Sony. The report now highlights that Sony executives have confirmed that its long-standing partnership with the iPhone maker has come to an end.

To diversify its supply, Apple struck a deal with Samsung in August last year, which reportedly allowed the company to “strengthen its manufacturing” base in the US. As part of the new deal, Samsung is said to supply CMOS camera sensors for the newer iPhone models, produced at the South Korean tech giant's facility in Austin, Texas.

Samsung has reportedly started the production of a new “high-performance” 20-megapixel CMOS sensor. However, the delay in manufacturing the new sensors reportedly could have delayed the launch of the iPhone 18 to early next year. Earlier, the iPhone 18 was said to have been delayed to bring greater focus to Apple's first foldable. A few reports also highlighted that its launch has been pushed to next year because of the ongoing RAM and storage crisis.

The iPhone 18, which is now expected to launch early next year, could be powered by Apple's A20 chipset. The phone is said to pack a larger battery than its predecessor. The iPhone 18 is also expected to boast a 6.3-inch AMOLED display and a dual rear camera system, with a 48-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel ultrawide shooter.