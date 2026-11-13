Samsung Galaxy A18 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Ahead of Expected Launch

Samsung may be preparing to launch a 5G version of the Galaxy A18, which arrived in a 4G variant earlier this year. The unannounced phone has now been listed on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, indicating that development is underway. Its listing mentions several model numbers, suggesting that the company is planning different versions for different markets. It does not, however, reveal any details about the processor, display or cameras. The South Korean tech giant has not announced the Galaxy A18 5G or said when it might launch.

Samsung Galaxy A18 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A18 5G has appeared in the Bluetooth SIG database with seven model numbers. These include SM-A186B, SM-A186B/DS, SM-A186U1, SM-A186U, SM-A186W, SM-A1860 and SM-S186V. The different models are expected to cover different regional versions, including dual-SIM and US variants.

The Bluetooth SIG listing does not reveal much beyond the phone's Bluetooth support and imminent launch. Samsung has yet to share details about the Galaxy A18 5G processor, display, cameras, battery or software.

The Galaxy A18 5G is expected to join the Galaxy A18 4G, which Samsung debuted in September. The 4G model sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and runs Android 17-based One UI 9.0. It is powered by an Exynos 1610 chipset and has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

Meanwhile, Samsung launched the preceding Galaxy A17 5G in India in August 2025. The handset features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by an Exynos 1330 chipset. It has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung has not confirmed whether the Galaxy A18 5G will launch in India or how its specifications will differ from the existing 4G model.