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Vivo Watch GT 2 Features Officially Revealed Ahead of India Launch

The wearable packs a host of features including a 2.07-inch display and 25-day battery life

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2026 17:10 IST
Vivo Watch GT 2 Features Officially Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

The China variant of the Vivo Watch GT 2 runs a custom BlueOS 3.0 software

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Highlights
  • The Vivo Watch GT 2 will be launched alongside its X500 series in India
  • The Watch GT 2 promises a 25-day battery life
  • The watch offers all-day sports and fitness tracking
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Alongside its X500 series of smartphones, which includes the X500, the X500 Pro, and the X500 Pro Max, Vivo has also been teasing its first smartwatch for India. The Vivo Watch 2 was launched in China in October alongside its X500 series, and Vivo has now made it clear that it's coming to India. After the initial teasers, we now have more confirmed details about some specifications and features that Vivo will launch in India. This includes details about its display, colour variants, operating system, health tracking features and more.

Vivo Watch GT 2 Features Officially Revealed

After teasing the launch of its X500 series, its Watch GT 2 and the new Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2, Vivo has now revealed most of the features and some hardware details about its Watch GT 2. The details were made official on Vivo's India website. The company also put out an official post on X confirming that the watch will be launched on November 26.

The key highlight, as per the details shared on Vivo's India website, is the Vivo Watch GT 2's battery life rated for 25 days of use. Upon closer inspection, Vivo claims that its Watch GT 2 will last a maximum of 25 days, possibly when using a power-saving mode. The watch will last 14 days with “typical” usage and 12 days with the always-on display (AOD) switched on.

The Vivo Watch GT 2 is shown to have a 2.07-inch display, offering a peak brightness of 2,400 nits and narrow bezels. These bezels are approximately 1.8mm thin, and the display offers an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 82.4 percent and a screen refresh rate of 60Hz.

The Watch GT 2's case is made from aluminium. The Obsidian Black finish has a polished aluminium case with a black PU strap. The Stellar White case gets a matte appearance with an off-white PU strap.

It will run Vivo's custom BlueOS 3.0 (which we assume is a custom RTOS fork). It will also offer all-day fitness and health monitoring. Vivo has also demoed a Smart View feature which will relay Live Update notifications from your Android smartphone to the watch face. This would include the food delivery status, flight status and directions. Also shown is a Shortcut Cards feature, which is basically a screen for your widgets.

The smartwatch according to Vivo can track a number of sporting activities including tennis, badminton and table tennis. In terms of health monitoring, Vivo's Watch GT 2 offers heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, menstrual cycle and sleep monitoring. Also shown is an emergency SOS Assist feature, which will reportedly “reach your contact in seconds”.

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Further reading: Vivo Watch GT 2, Vivo Watch GT 2 Features, Vivo Watch GT 2 India Launch, Vivo
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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