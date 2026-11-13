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Vivo X500 Series Box Prices Leaked Ahead of November 26 India Launch

All three Vivo X500 series handsets are tipped to come in 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2026 17:07 IST
Vivo X500 Series Box Prices Leaked Ahead of November 26 India Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo will launch the X500 series in India on November 26

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Highlights
  • The Vivo X500 could carry a box MRP of Rs. 1,69,999
  • Vivo X500 Pro is tipped to have a box MRP of Rs. 1,99,999
  • Vivo's X500 Pro Max could have a printed box price of Rs. 2,14,999
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Vivo will launch its X500 series in India later this month, with three flagship phones in the range. The lineup includes the Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max, which will arrive alongside new camera accessories and a smartwatch. The company has confirmed the launch date but has not shared how much the phones will cost. A leak has now revealed the box prices listed for all three models, although these figures may not reflect what buyers will eventually pay at retail.

Vivo X500 Series Box MRP Leaked

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) has shared the purported box prices of the Vivo X500 series in a post on X. All three handsets are tipped to come in 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. The Vivo X500 is tipped to carry a box MRP of Rs. 1,69,999, while the Vivo X500 Pro could have a printed price of Rs. 1,99,999. The top-end Vivo X500 Pro Max is said to have a box MRP of Rs. 2,14,999.

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The tipster also claims that the Vivo X500 Pro appears to have the same box MRP as the Vivo X300 Ultra. These are printed prices, though, and the actual retail prices could be lower.

For context, an earlier leak suggested that the Vivo X500 could be priced at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The X500 Pro was tipped to cost Rs. 1,49,999 for the same configuration, while the X500 Pro Max could start at Rs. 1,59,999. The Pro Max was also tipped to arrive in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option at Rs. 1,79,999.

Vivo has confirmed that the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max will launch in India on November 26. The phones will arrive alongside the Vivo Watch GT 2 and a Zeiss telephoto converter kit. The company has also confirmed that the smartphones will be available through Amazon, Flipkart and the Vivo online store. More details, including official prices, are expected at the launch.

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Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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