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  • Redmi Note 18 Series Phone Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site; Charging Speed Tipped

Redmi Note 18 Series Phone Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site; Charging Speed Tipped

Redmi Note 18 series smartphone reportedly spotted on the 3C site with model number M841EE.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2026 18:59 IST
Redmi Note 18 Series Phone Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site; Charging Speed Tipped

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 17 5G has a 8,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 18 series could include three models,
  • Redmi Note 18 Pro Max tipped to feature a 10,000mAh battery
  • Xiaomi is reportedly planning to introduce several new products in China
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Redmi Note 18 series is rumoured to be in the works with upgrades over the Redmi Note 17 lineup, which was launched a few months ago. Ahead of any official confirmation, an unannounced Redmi smartphone believed to be part of the upcoming series has reportedly appeared on China's 3C certification website. The alleged listing suggests its model number and charging speed. The Redmi Note 18 series is expected to include three handsets, and the top-end Redmi Note 18 Pro Max is said to feature a 10,000mAh cell. 

Details of Redmi Note 18 Series Revealed in New Leak

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared a screenshot on Weibo showing an unannounced Redmi-branded handset with the model number M841EE listed on the 3C certification platform. The screenshot suggests that the phone supports 67W wired fast charging.

The listing does not include the phone's moniker, but the tipster claims it belongs to the Redmi Note 18 series. The tipster further states that three smartphones from the Redmi Note 18 lineup have received the 3C certification so far. The upcoming lineup is tipped to include a Redmi Note 18 Pro Max model with a 10,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi is said to be planning to launch many new products in its home country ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which begins in February 2027.

The alleged 3C certification indicates development of the next-generation smartphones is underway. The spotted handset is likely to be the Redmi Note 18 Pro, as its predecessor, the Redmi Note 17 Pro, launched with 67W wired charging support. The vanilla Redmi Note 17 5G supports 45W wired fast charging, while the top-end Redmi Note 17 Pro Max supports 100W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 17 5G launched in India in August for a starting price tag of Rs. 27,999. It features an 8,000mAh battery and a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. It runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It carries a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

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Redmi Note 17 5G

Redmi Note 17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and punchy OLED display
  • IP65-rated design
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy, two-handed design
  • Software interface stutters randomly
  • Plenty of presintalled apps and games
  • Poor GPU performance
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
  • Single 128GB storage variant
  • Hybrid SIM card tray for SD card expansion
  • Maximum 1080p 30 fps video recording
Read detailed Redmi Note 17 5G review
Display 7.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2396 pixels
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bright and vibrant 1.5K AMOLED display
  • Extensive durability
  • Promising update policy
  • Bad
  • Feels underpowered
  • Cameras are average for the price
  • Doesn't feel like a true Pro Max across the board
Read detailed Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi Note 18 Series, Redmi Note 18, Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 18 Pro, Redmi Note 18 Pro Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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