Redmi Note 18 series is rumoured to be in the works with upgrades over the Redmi Note 17 lineup, which was launched a few months ago. Ahead of any official confirmation, an unannounced Redmi smartphone believed to be part of the upcoming series has reportedly appeared on China's 3C certification website. The alleged listing suggests its model number and charging speed. The Redmi Note 18 series is expected to include three handsets, and the top-end Redmi Note 18 Pro Max is said to feature a 10,000mAh cell.

Details of Redmi Note 18 Series Revealed in New Leak

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared a screenshot on Weibo showing an unannounced Redmi-branded handset with the model number M841EE listed on the 3C certification platform. The screenshot suggests that the phone supports 67W wired fast charging.

The listing does not include the phone's moniker, but the tipster claims it belongs to the Redmi Note 18 series. The tipster further states that three smartphones from the Redmi Note 18 lineup have received the 3C certification so far. The upcoming lineup is tipped to include a Redmi Note 18 Pro Max model with a 10,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi is said to be planning to launch many new products in its home country ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which begins in February 2027.

The alleged 3C certification indicates development of the next-generation smartphones is underway. The spotted handset is likely to be the Redmi Note 18 Pro, as its predecessor, the Redmi Note 17 Pro, launched with 67W wired charging support. The vanilla Redmi Note 17 5G supports 45W wired fast charging, while the top-end Redmi Note 17 Pro Max supports 100W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 17 5G launched in India in August for a starting price tag of Rs. 27,999. It features an 8,000mAh battery and a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. It runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It carries a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

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