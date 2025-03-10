Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ChatGPT for macOS Gets Upgraded With Code Editing Capability Directly in IDEs

ChatGPT for macOS Gets Upgraded With Code Editing Capability Directly in IDEs

Currently, the ChatGPT for macOS feature is being rolled out to the Pro, Plus, and Team users.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2025 18:20 IST
ChatGPT for macOS Gets Upgraded With Code Editing Capability Directly in IDEs

Photo Credit: OpenAI

Recently, OpenAI added the Canvas feature to the Mac version of ChatGPT

Highlights
  • ChatGPT Enterprise, Edu, and those on the free tier will get it next week
  • The feature supports IDEs such as XCode, VS Code, and JetBrains
  • AI platforms such as Cursor and GitHub Copilot already offer this feature
Advertisement

ChatGPT for macOS is getting a new feature that will make it easier for software developers to get coding assistance. Announced last week, the new artificial intelligence (AI) feature allows the OpenAI chatbot to work with integrated development environments (IDEs) and edit code in the user's preferred coding tool. This will enable them to not spend time manually transferring code and make the process more seamless. The new feature comes just a couple of months after OpenAI expanded the Canvas feature to the Mac version of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT for macOS Gets Code Editing Capability

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) the official handle of OpenAI Developers announced the new feature. So far, getting coding assistance from ChatGPT's macOS desktop app was tricky. While the AI could take context from the user's existing codebase with the screenshot feature and generate changes to the code based on text prompts provided by the user, transferring the edited code was a cumbersome process.

This was because there was no automated workflow to transfer the code to the IDEs. As a result, users would have to manually copy and paste the code while ensuring only the changed portions get carried over, and no repeated lines are accidentally pasted. The manual nature of the task also made it prone to errors, fixing which would take additional time.

However, with the last week's update, macOS users can now edit code and directly apply the changes to the user's codebase. The functionality works with XCode, VS Code, and JetBrain, but it is unclear whether other development environments are supported.

Currently, this feature is being rolled out to ChatGPT Pro, Plus, and Team subscribers. The company stated that the Enterprise and Edu users will get it next week alongside those on the free tier of the chatbot.

Notably, this capability is being extended via OpenAI's “work with apps” capability which was first released in November 2024 in beta. It is an agentic function that lets ChatGPT access certain apps on the device and perform tasks on behalf of the user. This functionality was already offered by existing AI platforms such as Cursor and GitHub Copilot.

In January, the AI firm expanded Canvas to ChatGPT for macOS. The sandbox-styled pop-up window allows users to work alongside the chatbot to make inline edits in projects involving coding or creative writing. OpenAI has also upgraded the feature with the support of the o1 AI model.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ChatGPT, macOS, Coding, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iQOO Z10 Series May Launch in April; Key Features Surface Online

Related Stories

ChatGPT for macOS Gets Upgraded With Code Editing Capability Directly in IDEs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Brings Discounts on These New iPhone Models
  2. HMD Barbie Flip Phone Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed
  4. Oppo F29 Pro 5G, Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked
  5. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Pack a 6,000mAh Battery and Telephoto Camera
  6. iQOO Z10 Series Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online
  7. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 With Snapdragon X Series CPUs Debut in India
  8. Vivo Y300i 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Announced
  9. First Modular Quantum Computer Works at Room Temperature Without Cooling
  10. Laila OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance to List, Delist Tokens Based on Community Votes: Here’s How It Will Work
  2. Apple AirPods With Inbuilt Cameras in Development: Mark Gurman
  3. ChatGPT for macOS Gets Upgraded With Code Editing Capability Directly in IDEs
  4. iQOO Z10 Series May Launch in April; Key Features Surface Online
  5. DuckDuckGo Introduces AI-Assisted Answers On Its Search Engine, Upgrades Duck.ai Chatbot
  6. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 With Snapdragon X Series CPUs Debut in India
  7. First Modular Quantum Computer Works at Room Temperature Without Cooling
  8. Return of the Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Zara Si Dhoop Now Streaming YouTube: A Moving Women’s Day Short Film on Love and Forgiveness
  10. Rewind Telugu Sci-Fi Thriller Now on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »