iQOO Z10 series is expected to launch in China soon. The lineup is expected to include a base, a Turbo, a Turbo Pro and a Z10x variant. A recent leak has hinted at the key expected features of the purported handsets as well as the probable launch timeline of the phones. The standard and Turbo variants could launch in April, while the iQOO Z10x may be introduced in the third quarter (Q3) of the year. The preceding iQOO Z9 was unveiled in China in April 2024.

iQOO Z10 Series Launch, Features (Expected)

According to a now edited Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), iQOO Z10 series will likely launch in April. The base iQOO Z10 handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and carry a 1.5K OLED display, he added in a comment.

A screengrab of the now-edited post by Digital Chat Station

Photo Credit: Weibo/ MySmartPrice

The iQOO Z10 Turbo and the Z10 Turbo Pro variants are expected to get MediaTek Dimensity 8400 and Snapdragon 8s Elite chipsets, respectively. The iQOO Z10 Turbo option could be backed by a battery with a capacity of 7,500mAh to 7,600mAh. It is expected to support 90W wired fast charging. The Turbo Pro version may pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10x is expected to launch in Q3 2025. It is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and an LCD screen. The handset with the model number I2401 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. It is expected to launch in India soon and may launch in the country before its launch in China.

Previous reports suggested that the iQOO Z10 series handsets will likely ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

The iQOO Z9 handset launched in China in April 2024 alongside the iQoo Z9 Turbo and iQoo Z9x. The vanilla version is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Turbo model carries a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The iQOO Z9x comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The phones are backed by a 6,000mAh battery each with up to 80W wired fast charging support.