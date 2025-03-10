Technology News
iQOO Z10 Series May Launch in April; Key Features Surface Online

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2025 18:20 IST
iQOO Z10 Series May Launch in April; Key Features Surface Online

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10 is expected to succeed the iQOO Z9 (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10 series could ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5
  • The series may include a base, a Turbo, a Turbo Pro and a Z10x variant
  • The iQOO Z10x is expected to launch in Q3 2025
iQOO Z10 series is expected to launch in China soon. The lineup is expected to include a base, a Turbo, a Turbo Pro and a Z10x variant. A recent leak has hinted at the key expected features of the purported handsets as well as the probable launch timeline of the phones. The standard and Turbo variants could launch in April, while the iQOO Z10x may be introduced in the third quarter (Q3) of the year. The preceding iQOO Z9 was unveiled in China in April 2024.

iQOO Z10 Series Launch, Features (Expected)

According to a now edited Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), iQOO Z10 series will likely launch in April. The base iQOO Z10 handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and carry a 1.5K OLED display, he added in a comment.

iqoo z10 series weibo dcs msp inline iqoo z10

A screengrab of the now-edited post by Digital Chat Station
Photo Credit: Weibo/ MySmartPrice

 

The iQOO Z10 Turbo and the Z10 Turbo Pro variants are expected to get MediaTek Dimensity 8400 and Snapdragon 8s Elite chipsets, respectively. The iQOO Z10 Turbo option could be backed by a battery with a capacity of 7,500mAh to 7,600mAh. It is expected to support 90W wired fast charging. The Turbo Pro version may pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10x is expected to launch in Q3 2025. It is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and an LCD screen. The handset with the model number I2401 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. It is expected to launch in India soon and may launch in the country before its launch in China.

Previous reports suggested that the iQOO Z10 series handsets will likely ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

The iQOO Z9 handset launched in China in April 2024 alongside the iQoo Z9 Turbo and iQoo Z9x. The vanilla version is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Turbo model carries a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The iQOO Z9x comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The phones are backed by a 6,000mAh battery each with up to 80W wired fast charging support.

iQOO Z9 Turbo

iQOO Z9 Turbo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Z9x

iQOO Z9x

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good for gaming
  • Proper IP64 protection against dust
  • Fast 44W wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Plenty of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed iQOO Z9x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Further reading: iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10 series, iQOO Z10 Pro, iQOO Z10x, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Rewind Telugu Sci-Fi Thriller Now on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know

