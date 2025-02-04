Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ChatGPT on WhatsApp Gets Upgraded to Support Images and Voice Messages as Input

ChatGPT on WhatsApp Gets Upgraded to Support Images and Voice Messages as Input

ChatGPT on WhatsApp does not require users to sign into their accounts to access the generative AI features.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 February 2025 19:11 IST
ChatGPT on WhatsApp Gets Upgraded to Support Images and Voice Messages as Input

OpenAI is currently offering 15 minutes of call time per month

Highlights
  • WhatsApp users can save the number +1-800-242-8478 to access ChatGPT
  • The number was launched in December 2024
  • Users in Canada and the US can also call the number to talk to the AI
Advertisement

ChatGPT on WhatsApp has received a couple of new upgrades. OpenAI introduced an official phone number for ChatGPT in December 2024, allowing people to save it on WhatsApp to access the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot directly within the instant messaging app. At the time of launch, it only supported text input, but now the San Francisco-based AI firm has expanded the service to support images and audio messages as input as well. The new capability has been rolled out globally and users should be able to test it out.

ChatGPT on WhatsApp Gets New Upgrades

First spotted by Android Authority, ChatGPT service via WhatsApp will now support image and voice messages as input. This means users can now send an image or an audio note to the AI's chat, and it will respond back. However, the chatbot only responds with text messages, and neither image generation nor two-way voice conversation is possible currently.

With image processing, users can now ask ChatGPT questions about any images, or even ask it to rate their memes. Using computer vision, the AI will be able to process the visual information and respond to the query. Do note, this feature will send the image to the OpenAI servers for processing, so images containing personal information or sensitive content should be avoided.

Similarly, with voice messages, users will not have to type their queries, especially when it is a long and wordy prompt. The chatbot can now process voice messages and respond to them via text outputs.

According to the Android Authority report, OpenAI is also planning to let users sign into their ChatGPT accounts on WhatsApp. However, it is unclear if it will bring any extra benefits to users. They will be able to synchronise these chats with the ChatGPT app or the web client, provided they have logged into the same account.

In December, OpenAI announced the new phone number for ChatGPT, which is +1-800-242-8478. Users globally can save the number to their device's contacts and search it on WhatsApp to converse with the chatbot. Additionally, those residing in Canada and the US can also dial the number from their smartphones or feature phones to directly speak with the chatbot. Notably, the company did not reveal which AI model was being used for this service.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ChatGPT, WhatsApp, OpenAI, AI, Artificial intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xiaomi Led Mobile Market as India's Premium Smartphone Segment Rose 36 Percent YoY in 2024: CMR

Related Stories

ChatGPT on WhatsApp Gets Upgraded to Support Images and Voice Messages as Input
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Could Come With an iPhone-Like Camera Button
  3. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India on March 11
  4. Marco OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Nadaaniyan OTT Release: Where to Watch Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Romantic Drama
  6. ChatGPT on WhatsApp Can Now Respond to Images and Voice Messages
  7. Infinix Note 50 Pro Reportedly GetsÂ SDPPIÂ Certification
  8. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Support Pages Surface Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft's ID@Xbox Showcase Set for February 24 With Focus on Indie Games
  2. Infinix Note 50 Pro Reportedly Acquires SDPPI Certification; May Launch Soon
  3. ChatGPT on WhatsApp Gets Upgraded to Support Images and Voice Messages as Input
  4. Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal Announces Krutrim AI Lab, Releases Open-Source Krutrim-2 Model
  5. Google May Bring Adaptive Charging Feature to Pixel Watch Lineup Soon
  6. Xiaomi Led Mobile Market as India's Premium Smartphone Segment Rose 36 Percent YoY in 2024: CMR
  7. China Announces Measures Against Google, Other US Firms as Trade Tensions Escalate
  8. Nintendo Cuts Switch Sales Forecast Ahead of Nintendo Switch 2 Launch
  9. Coinbase Acquires UK FCA's VASP Licence to Offer 'Better' Suite of Crypto Services
  10. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G India, UK Support Pages Go Official Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »