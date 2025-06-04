Samsung on Wednesday teased a new foldable that could join its flagship book-style Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year. Calling it the “next chapter” of Galaxy, the purported device is ubiquitously being called the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra and could join the vanilla Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE this year. It is said to be a new device which blends industry-leading hardware, high performance, and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities — all optimised for a foldable form factor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra Teased

In a newsroom post, Samsung shared a short teaser video for a new product that will come with an “Ultra” branding. It is confirmed to have a book-style foldable form factor with a profile that appears slimmer than the current generation foldables. As per the South Korean technology conglomerate, users have demanded bigger screens, better cameras and new ways to connect and create.

To cater to these demands, Samsung has created an “Ultra experience” that combines upgraded features in a smaller, more portable chassis.

While the exact feature-set of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra remains under wraps, the handset will debut with a heavy emphasis on AI, incorporating Galaxy AI features. Samsung says AI-powered tools will help users when messaging, browsing and gaming during their commute, delivering voice-controlled AI assistance.

It is simply said as having “industry-leading hardware, cutting-edge performance, and seamless AI integration”, along with Galaxy AI features that have been specifically designed for a foldable form factor. It is teased to have a “powerful camera” and transform into an entertainment hub and a multitasking workspace when unfolded, aided by its foldable design.

While Samsung has been rumoured to introduce an Ultra variant in its foldable smartphone lineup for years, this is the first concrete proof that such a model may finally be on the way. It is expected to join the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and another new product, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which are expected to debut at a Galaxy Unpacked event later this year.