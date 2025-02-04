Technology News
English Edition
Xiaomi Led Mobile Market as India's Premium Smartphone Segment Rose 36 Percent YoY in 2024: CMR

Apple made its way to the list of top five smartphone brands in Q4 2024, boosted by festive discounts and increased marketing.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2025 19:09 IST
Xiaomi Led Mobile Market as India's Premium Smartphone Segment Rose 36 Percent YoY in 2024: CMR

Apple and other smartphone makers are relying on GenAI features to boost handset sales

Highlights
  • Xiaomi had the largest smartphone market share (18 percent) in India
  • Samsung was in second place with a market share if 16.9 percent in 2024
  • Carl Pei-led Nothing grew by over 800 percent in Q4 2024
The premium smartphone market in India grew 36 percent year-on-year in 2024, according to a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR). Samsung was the top premium smartphone brand last year, while Apple was one of five top smartphone brands in the country, as the company's share soared by 72 percent in Q4 2024. On the other hand, the budget and midrange segments grew by 1 percent and fell by 7 percent, respectively. The decline of 2G smartphones continued, with a drop of 22 percent YoY in 2024.

Vivo Led Indian 5G Smartphone Market in Q4 2024

According to the research firm's latest report 'India Mobile Handset Market Review Report for CY2024', the premium smartphone market in the country (comprising smartphones priced between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000) grew by 36 percent, while the super-premium segment (between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 1 lakh) increased by 10 percent. The uber-premium segment (over Rs. 1 lakh) rose by a more impressive 25 percent, according to the market research firm.

The smartphone maker that witnessed the biggest growth in India in 2024 was Apple, as the iPhone maker broke into the top 5 list in the last quarter of 2024, with a 72 percent YoY increase in market share. Meanwhile, Vivo led the 5G smartphone market in Q4 2024, with a market share of 19 percent, with Samsung close on its heels at 18 percent.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi (including Poco) beat Samsung (16.9 percent) and Vivo (16.7 percent) with an 18 percent market share, to become the top phone maker on CMR's leaderboard for 2024. In the premium smartphone market, Samsung, Apple, and Vivo were the top three brands last year, with 28 percent, 25 percent, and 15 percent, respectively.

Feature Phones, 4G Handsets Continue to Decline

Both the 4G smartphone segment and feature phones with 2G connectivity saw a decline of 59 percent and 22 percent, YoY in Q4 2024, respectively. On the other hand, budget smartphones (priced under Rs. 7,000) grew by 1 percent over the past year.

In Q4 2024, Vivo led the market (18 percent) with the Vivo T3x 5G, Vivo Y28s 5G, and VIvo T3 Lite 5G. Xiaomi was in second place (15.2 percent), boosted by sales of the Redmi 13C 5G, Redmi A3x, and Redmi A4 5G. Samsung was right behind Xiaomi with 15.1 percent market share, according to the CMR report. Meanwhile, Carl Pei-led Nothing grew over 800 percent in the last quarter, thanks to the Nothing Phone 2a series and products from its sub-brand, CMF.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips powered one in three of all premium smartphones launched in 2024, while MediaTek-equipped smartphones notched an impressive 52 percent market share. Midrange and high-end smartphones today are now available with generative AI (GenAI) features, and CMR predicts that smartphone shipments in 2025 likely to see single-digit growth.

“As India's smartphone market evolves in 2025, the premium segment (>INR 25,000) will continue to grow, driven by rising consumer demand.  Smartphone OEMs will reposition their product strategies from primarily hardware-centric to GenAI-centric product strategies with a simultaneous focus on innovating in the value-for-money and affordable smartphone segments to cater to mass-market demand,” said Pankaj Jadli, Analyst at CMR.

Redmi 13C 5G

Redmi 13C 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish design
  • Supports most 5G bands
  • Full-HD video streaming
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Display could be brighter
  • Soft speaker
  • Poor camera performance
  • Slow charging with packaged charger
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Redmi A4 5G

Redmi A4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive IP52-rated design
  • 5G connectivity at a low price
  • Good battery life
  • Widevine L1 certification
  • FM Radio (via 3.5mm headphone jack)
  • Bad
  • 5G limited to Jio network only
  • Display viewing angles are not good
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Tonnes of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
  • Bad low-light camera
Read detailed Redmi A4 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • No Bloatware
  • Bad
  • Limited IP rating
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Smartphone Shipments, Smartphone Sales, Indian Smartphone Shipments, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Nothing

Further reading: Smartphone Shipments, Smartphone Sales, Indian Smartphone Shipments, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Nothing
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal Announces Krutrim AI Lab, Releases Open-Source Krutrim-2 Model

Xiaomi Led Mobile Market as India's Premium Smartphone Segment Rose 36 Percent YoY in 2024: CMR
Comment
