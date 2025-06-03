Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Plans for All Knowing ChatGPT Super Assistant Revealed in Internal Document

OpenAI Plans for All-Knowing ChatGPT Super Assistant Revealed in Internal Document

OpenAI's internal document also called out Apple and Google's monopoly over product distribution.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2025 19:31 IST
OpenAI Plans for All-Knowing ChatGPT Super Assistant Revealed in Internal Document

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

OpenAI shared the document with the court in the ongoing DOJ vs Google antitrust case

Highlights
  • OpenAI said ChatGPT will become an assistant that knows its user
  • It defined super-assistant as an intelligent entity with T-shaped skills
  • OpenAI also highlighted agentic abilities that ChatGPT could soon support
Advertisement

OpenAI plans to build ChatGPT into a super-assistant that truly understands its user and their needs. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm's vision for the first half of this year was recently revealed in an internal strategy document. The document sheds some light on the company's larger vision for its chatbot and the features it plans to add to it in the future. The document also mentions the companies it views as its competition, and how it aims to get ahead of the curve.

OpenAI Says It Is On Course to Build a Super-Assistant

The company's strategy document was revealed during the legal discovery process for the US Department of Justice's (DoJ) United States vs Google LLC antitrust case. Spotted by The Verge, the document, titled “ChatGPT: H1 2025 Strategy,” has large portions which are redacted, however, the remaining portion gives us a good idea of the company's plans for its hero product.

In 2025, OpenAI plans to evolve ChatGPT into a super-assistant that “knows you, understands what you care about, and helps with any task that a smart, trustworthy, emotionally intelligent person with a computer could do.” The AI firm aims to achieve this on the back of its new large language models (LLMs) such as o3, which can perform agentic tasks and use external tools such as computer use.

The document also highlights OpenAI's definition of a super-assistant. As per the company, it is an “intelligent entity with T-shaped skills. The T-shape refers to (in this context) an AI system that has both deep expertise in specific areas, and broad general knowledge across a wide range of disciplines. The AI firm noted that it defines a super-assistant as an entity since it is personalised to the user.

The strategy document also mentioned the companies that OpenAI views as competition. As ChatGPT expands into an AI assistant from just a chatbot, the list of companies and products it competes with also increases. “We're up against search engines, web browsers, and even interactions with real people,” the AI firm stated.

This would make tech giants such as Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft its direct competitors, and the document acknowledges it. OpenAI also expressed concerns that all of these companies control channels of product distribution and have an advantage when it comes to reaching a large user base. “We're competing with powerful incumbents who will leverage their distribution to advantage their products,” it added.

The document shows OpenAI believes it can get ahead of the competition if the policy environment is more aligned with letting competition thrive. Emphasising ChatGPT as “one of the fastest-growing products of all time” and self-disrupting in nature, the company highlighted the need to create the right policy environment so that users, regardless of the device they use or the operating system and platform they're on, have a choice in picking ChatGPT as the default AI assistant.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Elden Ring Nightreign Sells 3.5 Million Copies as FromSoftware Confirms Duos Mode Is on the Way

Related Stories

OpenAI Plans for All-Knowing ChatGPT Super Assistant Revealed in Internal Document
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Global Debut
  2. Realme C71 With 6,300mAh Battery Goes Official: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Spotted on WPC Database With Qi2 Charging Support
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series Reportedly Set to Launch on August 20
  5. Vivo Y19s Pro With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  6. Meta Aiming to Fully Automate Advertising With AI by 2026: Report
  7. Microsoft Bing Is Letting You Generate AI Videos Using Sora for Free
  8. Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Said to Be in Development, but 2025 Launch Unlikely
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air to Debut Without ProMotion Display Features, Tipster Claims
  2. OpenAI Plans for All-Knowing ChatGPT Super Assistant Revealed in Internal Document
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India Temporarily Cut by Rs. 12,000: Specifications, Features
  4. Elden Ring Nightreign Sells 3.5 Million Copies as FromSoftware Confirms Duos Mode Is on the Way
  5. Nothing Phone 3 Global Launch Date Set for July 1: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Lava Storm Play 5G India Launch, Key Specifications Teased; Set to Debut Alongside Lava Storm Lite 5G
  7. Character.AI Unveils Video Generation Tool, Community Feed and Other Interactive Features
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Spotted on WPC Database With Qi 2 Charging Support Like the Galaxy S25 Series
  9. OnePlus Ace 6, OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Tipped to Debut With Snapdragon 8 Series Chips
  10. Vivo Y19s Pro With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »