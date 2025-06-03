OpenAI plans to build ChatGPT into a super-assistant that truly understands its user and their needs. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm's vision for the first half of this year was recently revealed in an internal strategy document. The document sheds some light on the company's larger vision for its chatbot and the features it plans to add to it in the future. The document also mentions the companies it views as its competition, and how it aims to get ahead of the curve.

OpenAI Says It Is On Course to Build a Super-Assistant

The company's strategy document was revealed during the legal discovery process for the US Department of Justice's (DoJ) United States vs Google LLC antitrust case. Spotted by The Verge, the document, titled “ChatGPT: H1 2025 Strategy,” has large portions which are redacted, however, the remaining portion gives us a good idea of the company's plans for its hero product.

In 2025, OpenAI plans to evolve ChatGPT into a super-assistant that “knows you, understands what you care about, and helps with any task that a smart, trustworthy, emotionally intelligent person with a computer could do.” The AI firm aims to achieve this on the back of its new large language models (LLMs) such as o3, which can perform agentic tasks and use external tools such as computer use.

The document also highlights OpenAI's definition of a super-assistant. As per the company, it is an “intelligent entity with T-shaped skills. The T-shape refers to (in this context) an AI system that has both deep expertise in specific areas, and broad general knowledge across a wide range of disciplines. The AI firm noted that it defines a super-assistant as an entity since it is personalised to the user.

The strategy document also mentioned the companies that OpenAI views as competition. As ChatGPT expands into an AI assistant from just a chatbot, the list of companies and products it competes with also increases. “We're up against search engines, web browsers, and even interactions with real people,” the AI firm stated.

This would make tech giants such as Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft its direct competitors, and the document acknowledges it. OpenAI also expressed concerns that all of these companies control channels of product distribution and have an advantage when it comes to reaching a large user base. “We're competing with powerful incumbents who will leverage their distribution to advantage their products,” it added.

The document shows OpenAI believes it can get ahead of the competition if the policy environment is more aligned with letting competition thrive. Emphasising ChatGPT as “one of the fastest-growing products of all time” and self-disrupting in nature, the company highlighted the need to create the right policy environment so that users, regardless of the device they use or the operating system and platform they're on, have a choice in picking ChatGPT as the default AI assistant.