  OpenAI Introduces New Phone Number for ChatGPT, Lets Users Access Chatbot via Phone Calls and WhatsApp

OpenAI Introduces New Phone Number for ChatGPT, Lets Users Access Chatbot via Phone Calls and WhatsApp

People can now dial +1-800-242-8478 in Canada and the US to talk with ChatGPT.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 December 2024 13:13 IST
OpenAI Introduces New Phone Number for ChatGPT, Lets Users Access Chatbot via Phone Calls and WhatsApp

OpenAI is currently offering 15 minutes of call time per month

Highlights
  • Globally, people can text the same number on WhatsApp to access ChatGPT
  • A registered OpenAI account is not necessary to access the chatbot
  • It was announced on OpenAI’s day 10 of the 12-day shipping schedule
OpenAI introduced an official phone number for ChatGPT on Wednesday. People in eligible regions can make call this number to access the company's chatbot and interact with it verbally. Additionally, people residing in the rest of the world can save the contact and text it on WhatsApp to talk to the generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Currently, voice call time is capped at 15 minutes per month, but the AI firm stated that this might be changed in the future.

OpenAI Now Lets People Make Phone Calls to ChatGPT

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), OpenAI announced the new phone number for ChatGPT. The number was marketed as the vanity phone number 1-800-ChatGPT (+1-800-242-8478). Vanity phone numbers follow letters on a keypad (A, B, and C refer to 2; D, E, and F refer to 3, and so on) to make a number easily memorable. The ‘800' code means the number is toll-free and callers will not have to bear the cost. This feature is currently only available in Canada and the US.

OpenAI highlighted that people will only get 15 minutes of call time per month at the moment. The company can, however, change availability and limits in the future. Those residing outside of the above mentioned countries can still access ChatGPT via the phone number, but only on WhatsApp.

After saving the number, WhatsApp users can send messages to ChatGPT the same way they would on the official app or the website. Currently, the WhatsApp extension of the chatbot only supports text as input and output. Additionally, other features such as Search, Canvas, and image generation via DALL-E will also not be available on WhatsApp or phone calls.

Notably, OpenAI stated that the phone call feature does not require smartphones and the feature works the same way on feature phones.

OpenAI has been aggressively pushing to make ChatGPT the default AI chatbot platform for people. The company already partners with Microsoft and Apple to offer its large language models (LLMs). ChatGPT has also been rolled out to Windows and MacOS this year. The latest move is likely an attempt by the AI firm to target the rural demographic that either does not have a lot of data to spend or has yet to experience the chatbot.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbot
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OpenAI Introduces New Phone Number for ChatGPT, Lets Users Access Chatbot via Phone Calls and WhatsApp
