Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Says Gboard Rambler Switches to Offline Mode After Usage Limit: Report

Google Says Gboard Rambler Switches to Offline Mode After Usage Limit: Report

Google's support page says Rambler works wherever Gboard is available.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 15:00 IST
Google Says Gboard Rambler Switches to Offline Mode After Usage Limit: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Rambler supports multiple languages including Hindi

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Rambler continues removing filler words offline
  • Advanced editing requires an internet connection
  • Rambler can rewrite text in different styles
Advertisement

Google's Gboard Rambler, which uses Gemini to turn natural speech into polished text, comes with usage limits. The feature is designed to go beyond conventional voice typing by cleaning up spoken input and allowing users to make edits with voice commands. Google has now clarified how Rambler behaves when users reach its usage cap, providing more details about the feature's offline capabilities and the functions that remain available after the limit is reached.

Google Explains What Happens When You Hit Gboard Rambler Usage Limit

According to a report by Android Authority, a Google representative confirmed that Rambler switches to offline mode after users reach the usage limit. This allows the feature to continue processing voice input instead of becoming unavailable once the cap is reached.

Rambler is part of Gboard's Gemini Intelligence features and is designed to process natural speech without requiring users to pause for punctuation or dictate perfectly structured sentences. It can also edit existing text, make specific corrections and add emojis through voice commands.

Google has also clarified that offline Rambler can remove filler words while continuing to handle basic cleanup, punctuation and capitalisation. The feature therefore retains these functions even when an active internet connection is unavailable.

However, some of Rambler's more advanced functions require an internet connection. These include rewriting text in a particular style, changing its tone, shortening a passage and carrying out complex conversational edits. Such features become available again once connectivity is restored.

Google's support page says Rambler works wherever Gboard is available. The feature currently requires a Pixel 11 series device, the latest version of Gboard and microphone permission. It supports Arabic, English, French, German, Hindi and other supported Indian languages, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. Users can also switch between supported languages while speaking.

Rambler can be selected through Gboard's Voice typing settings, where users can also return to Standard voice typing. If an internet connection is lost during voice input, Gboard provides a Retry option to process the input offline.

Google says Rambler temporarily processes text, audio input and corrections to its voice output. The company says this information is deleted after the resulting text is delivered and is not saved, stored or shared. Google also warns that Rambler can make mistakes and recommends checking its output.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gboard Rambler, Google Gboard, Rambler usage limit, Gboard usage limit, Gboard offline mode, Google Rambler, Gemini, Gemini Intelligence, Gboard voice typing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Maya Protocol Loses $11 Million in Pool Value After Exploit Drains Bitcoin and Other Assets
Google Says Gboard Rambler Switches to Offline Mode After Usage Limit: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Debuts With Dimensity 9500M Chip
  2. BGMI Lite Pre-Registrations for Android Users to Open on August 25
  3. Oppo Find X10 Display Tipped With BT.2020, Eye-Care Features
  4. Realme P4s 5G to Launch in India on August 26 With These Features
  5. iQOO Z11S Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, 144Hz AMOLED Display
  6. iPhone 18 Pro's A20 Pro SoC Could Be Built on TSMC's 2nm Process
  7. Poco F9 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Diagram: See Expected Price
  8. These Galaxy Devices Have Reportedly Received the August Security Patch
  9. WhatsApp Could Add New Meta AI Feature to Expand Photos to 9:16
#Latest Stories
  1. Nexo Australia Begins Offering Credit Lines Against Cryptocurrency Collateral
  2. WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Expand Photos to 9:16 Format on Android Using Meta AI
  3. Poco M8x 5G Colour Options, Durability Details and More Announced Ahead of India Launch
  4. OnePlus 16 Display Details Again Leaked Online; Tipped to Feature ColorOS 17
  5. Google Says Gboard Rambler Switches to Offline Mode After Usage Limit: Report
  6. Maya Protocol Loses $11 Million in Pool Value After Exploit Drains Bitcoin and Other Assets
  7. Poco F9 Ultra Appears in Leaked Diagram; Tipped to Be More Expensive Than Earlier Anticipated
  8. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Gets Another Price Hike, Now Up to Rs. 30,000 More Expensive Than at Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and More Get August 2026 Security Patch: Report
  10. iPhone 18 Pro’s A20 Pro Chip Could Be Apple’s First SoC Built on TSMC’s 2nm Process, Tipped to Deliver Major Performance Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »