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Google Pixel 11 Series Reportedly Gets New MediaTek Modem With Better Efficiency

Google’s Tensor G5 chipset, which powers last year’s Pixel 10 lineup, sports a Samsung modem.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 11:41 IST
Google Pixel 11 Series Reportedly Gets New MediaTek Modem With Better Efficiency

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 11 Pro features a Titan M3 coprocessor

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Highlights
  • Google Pixel 11 carries a triple rear camera unit
  • Google recently revealed new details about the Tensor G6 SoC
  • Google has confirmed that its SoC get a new modem
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Google Pixel 11 series was launched earlier this month, during the Mountain View-based tech giant's annual Made by Google event. The lineup includes the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. All four phones in the lineup are equipped with Google's latest Tensor G6 chipset. The tech giant has confirmed that the Tensor G6 SoC is built on a 3nm process, instead of a 2nm process, as earlier anticipated. Now, new details about the new mobile platform have surfaced online. The company says that the Tensor G6 gets a new modem, which is said to be a MediaTek networking chip.

Google's Tensor G6 SoC Modem Upgrade

According to the Google Pixel 11 Pro product page on the company's online store, the Mountain View-based tech giant says that the new Tensor G6 chipset is equipped with an “all-new modem”. The smartphone maker claims that this new modem is more reliable and faster, while offering enhanced power efficiency.

Google Pixel 11 Discussion
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However, in the footnotes, the company clarifies that the claim is based on average results found during internal testing, “using pre-production devices in lab-controlled conditions”. According to a 9to5Google report, the tech giant is using a modem made by MediaTek. Hence, this marks a shift for the company from Samsung-built modems, which reportedly used to showcase overheating, power efficiency, and other issues. Hence, this switch might allow the new Pixel phones to offer enhanced performance.

This comes shortly after Google reportedly confirmed that the new Tensor G6 chipset is built on a 3nm process, not a 2nm process like Samsung's Exynos 2600 SoC. However, like the Tensor G5 chip, the new Tensor G6 chipset is also reportedly fabricated using TSMC's process. Until Tensor G4, the company used Tensor chipsets based on Samsung's Exynos chips.

To recap, the Google Pixel 11 series was launched in India and other global markets on August 12. The Google Pixel 11 features a 6.3-inch (1,080 x 2,424 pixels) OLED Actua display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and HDR support. Its Tensor G6 chip has been coupled with the new Titan M3 security coprocessor.

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Further reading: Google Pixel 11, Tensor G6, Google, MediaTek
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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