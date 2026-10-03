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Best Laptops Under Rs. 90,000 in India to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale: Acer Aspire 7 (2026), Dell 15 (2025) and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is scheduled to begin on October 8.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 October 2026 18:00 IST
Best Laptops Under Rs. 90,000 in India to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale: Acer Aspire 7 (2026), Dell 15 (2025) and More

Photo Credit: Asus

Here's the list of the best laptops to get under Rs. 90,000 during the upcoming sale events

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Highlights
  • Acer Aspire 7 (2026) sports a 15.6-inch display
  • Asus Vivobook 16 (2026) ships with Windows 11 Home
  • HP 15 (2025) features an Intel processor
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Laptops, similar to smartphones, are getting more expensive because of the ongoing DRAM and NAND shortage. Hence, it is important that you choose your next laptop carefully, based on your needs and usage. The under Rs. 90,000 price range is now one of the most value-focused segments, where you can get your hands on gaming, productivity, business and travel, and thin and light laptops. Reputable brands, including HP, Acer, Asus, Dell, and Lenovo, have laptops of different categories in this price bracket, which were launched in India in 2025 and 2026.

If you are planning to buy a new laptop soon, we have prepared a list of the best laptops from brands like Asus, Acer, HP, Lenovo, and Dell that you can grab under Rs. 90,000 during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale events, helping you make an informed buying decision.

Acer Aspire 7 (2026)

The Acer Aspire 7 (2026) is one of the few gaming laptops that you can get your hands on under Rs. 90,000. Currently listed at a slightly higher price, you can grab the laptop for under Rs. 90,000 with card discounts and during sale events. The laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch OLED display, along with an Intel Core 5 210H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. Moreover, it packs a 150Wh battery. The gaming laptop features 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for internal storage.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch OLED
  • Processor: Intel Core 5 210H
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050
  • Memory: 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Battery: 150Wh

Acer Aspire 7 (2026) Price in India

The Acer Aspire 7 (2026) is currently listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 93,300. However, you can get the laptop under Rs. 90,000 with bank offers and exchange bonus, bringing its effective price below Rs. 90,000

Asus Vivobook 16 (2026)

The Asus Vivobook 16 (2026) is one of the latest productivity-focused laptops from Asus. The laptop features a 16-inch display, offering 2.5K resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 processor, paired with an AMD Radeon iGPU. It ships with Windows 11 Home, too. The laptop is backed by a 42Wh battery and features 16GB of DDR5 RAM.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch, 2.5K, Up to a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 7 445
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon iGPU
  • Memory: 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Battery: 42Wh

Asus Vivobook 16 (2026) Price in India

The Asus Vivobook 16 (2026) price in India is set at Rs. 86,990. The laptop is on sale in India via Amazon.

HP 15 (2025)

The HP 15 (2025) was launched in India last year as the tech firm's another addition to its numbered lineup. The business-focused laptop sports a 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full-HD resolution. The HP 15 (2025) is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, along with Intel's integrated graphics card, 24GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for onboard storage. On top of this, it packs a 41Wh battery and runs Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch, Full-HD
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics
  • Memory: 24GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD
  • Battery: 41Wh

HP 15 (2025) Price in India

The HP 15 (2025) price in India is set at Rs. 82,990, and it is available for purchase via Amazon.

Dell 15 (2025)

The Dell 15 (2025) is similar to the HP 15 (2025) in terms of specifications. However, there are some notable differences between the laptops. The Dell 15 (2025) is significantly more affordable than the HP 15 (2025). Both laptops get a similar display. However, the Dell 15 (2025) features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor, paired with the Intel Integrated Graphics chip. The laptop also features 16GB of DDR4 RAM, along with a 1TB SSD for internal storage.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch, Full-HD
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-1334U (13th Gen)
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics
  • Memory: 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD
  • Battery: 41Wh

Dell 15 (2025) Price in India

The Dell 15 (2025) is currently listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 76,990. There is also a 512GB storage variant available at Rs. 69,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) is the tech firm's thin and light laptop, which was launched in India last year. The laptop tips the scales at 1.6kg, which is lighter than other laptops in this list. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, along with the Intel Integrated Graphics card. It also ships with Windows 11 Home. The laptop features 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD for storage. It features a 15.3-inch display, too.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.3-inch, WUXGA
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H (13th Gen)
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics
  • Memory: 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Battery: 50Wh

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) Price in India

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) is priced in India at Rs. 86,100 and is available via Amazon.

FAQs

1. Which gaming laptop can I get under Rs. 90,000?

There are multiple options available. However, you can consider the Acer Aspire 7 (2026), which features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.

2. Which laptop is best for travelling under Rs. 90,000?

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025), which weighs about 1.6kg, is the lightest in this list, making it one of the best offerings under Rs. 90,000 for traveling.

3. Which laptop under Rs. 90,000 features the biggest battery?

The Acer Aspire 7 (2026) is backed by a 150Wh battery, which is the largest in this list.

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HP 15-FD1254TU Laptop

HP 15-FD1254TU Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Arc
Weight 1.65 kg
Dell Inspiron 15 7572 Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 7572 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Feels sturdy and well-built
  • Relatively portable
  • Good keyboard and trackpad
  • Bad
  • Sharp edges around the lower half
  • No USB Type-C
  • Poorly positioned webcam
  • Overpriced
Read detailed Dell Inspiron 15 7572 review
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 128GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX150
Weight 2.00 kg
Comments

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Further reading: Acer Aspire 7 2026, Asus Vivobook 16 2026, Dell 15 2025, HP 15 2025, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2025, Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Best Laptops Under Rs 90000, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon sale, Flipkart Sale
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Best Laptops Under Rs. 90,000 in India to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale: Acer Aspire 7 (2026), Dell 15 (2025) and More
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