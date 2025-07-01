Google introduced several new offerings for students, educators, and schools on Monday. The announcements were made at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) edtech conference, where the Mountain View-based tech giant announced Gemini in Classroom, a suite of more than 30 new AI tools for educators. The company also released a custom version of the Gemini app dubbed Gemini for Students, which comes with several features to help students. Additionally, Google is also expanding access to Google Vids to educators and students.

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the new education-focused AI features. These will be available at no cost to Google Workspace for Education users. The new introductions follow last year's Gemini features in Google Classroom.

Now, educators with access to Google Workspace for Education accounts can use more than 30 new AI features. Some of these include AI-powered outlining lesson plans, quiz generation, presentation generation, activity gamification, project ideas brainstorming, creating worksheets, and more.

AI tools with the Gemini in Classroom suite

Additionally, the tech giant plans to launch NotebookLM and Gems within Classroom in the coming months. With NotebookLM, educators can create study guides and Audio Overviews for students, and Gems will allow them to create AI experts to help students who need extra support.

Educators will soon be able to view analytics of student performance. The new progress tracking feature will initially include the US K12 national and state learning standards, and later, standards for other countries will also be added. Further, the tech giant also plans to allow institutions and standards-issuing bodies to host and publish their learning standard to Classroom via CASE Network 2.

For students, Google is introducing a custom version of the Gemini app dubbed Gemini for Education. The new app gets features such as Gemini Canvas, which allows students who are over the age of 18 to generate personalised quizzes for any subject. The feature will be expanded to students under the age of 18 in the coming weeks. This version of the chatbot will also feature interactive diagrams and other visuals to help students easily understand complex topics.

The company says the education version of AI features will have supervision tools and controls for parents and educators. Google claims to have consulted with child safety and development experts to build its content policy, and will not use data from chats to improve its AI models.