Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Introduces 30 New AI Tools for Educators and Custom Gemini App for Students

Google Introduces 30 New AI Tools for Educators and Custom Gemini App for Students

Google is making Gemini in Classroom available to all educators globally with Google Workspace for Education.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2025 15:17 IST
Google Introduces 30 New AI Tools for Educators and Custom Gemini App for Students

Photo Credit: Google

The company is also expanding access to Google Vids to all Workspace for Education users

Highlights
  • With Gemini in Classroom, educators can plan a lesson or create a quiz
  • Google is introducing Gemini for Education, a custom version of the app
  • The app lets students generate personalised quizzes for any subject
Advertisement

Google introduced several new offerings for students, educators, and schools on Monday. The announcements were made at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) edtech conference, where the Mountain View-based tech giant announced Gemini in Classroom, a suite of more than 30 new AI tools for educators. The company also released a custom version of the Gemini app dubbed Gemini for Students, which comes with several features to help students. Additionally, Google is also expanding access to Google Vids to educators and students.

Google Brings More Than 30 AI Tools for Educators

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the new education-focused AI features. These will be available at no cost to Google Workspace for Education users. The new introductions follow last year's Gemini features in Google Classroom.

Now, educators with access to Google Workspace for Education accounts can use more than 30 new AI features. Some of these include AI-powered outlining lesson plans, quiz generation, presentation generation, activity gamification, project ideas brainstorming, creating worksheets, and more.

gemini in classroom Gemini in Classroom

AI tools with the Gemini in Classroom suite
Photo Credit: Google

 

Additionally, the tech giant plans to launch NotebookLM and Gems within Classroom in the coming months. With NotebookLM, educators can create study guides and Audio Overviews for students, and Gems will allow them to create AI experts to help students who need extra support.

Educators will soon be able to view analytics of student performance. The new progress tracking feature will initially include the US K12 national and state learning standards, and later, standards for other countries will also be added. Further, the tech giant also plans to allow institutions and standards-issuing bodies to host and publish their learning standard to Classroom via CASE Network 2.

For students, Google is introducing a custom version of the Gemini app dubbed Gemini for Education. The new app gets features such as Gemini Canvas, which allows students who are over the age of 18 to generate personalised quizzes for any subject. The feature will be expanded to students under the age of 18 in the coming weeks. This version of the chatbot will also feature interactive diagrams and other visuals to help students easily understand complex topics.

The company says the education version of AI features will have supervision tools and controls for parents and educators. Google claims to have consulted with child safety and development experts to build its content policy, and will not use data from chats to improve its AI models.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Google Workspace, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Pad SE to Launch in India on July 3 Alongside the Reno 14 5G Series

Related Stories

Google Introduces 30 New AI Tools for Educators and Custom Gemini App for Students
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Qwen's Latest AI Image Model Can Generate and Edit Images for Free
  2. Vivo X200 FE Colourways, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Today: From Price to Features, All You Need to Know
  4. Indian Railways Launches RailOne App for Ticket Booking, More Services
  5. Oppo Pad SE to Launch in India Alongside Reno 14 5G Series On This Date
  6. Moto G96 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  7. Poco F7 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Features
  8. Vijay Sales Announces Open Box Sale With Discounts on These ProductsÂ 
  9. Google Is Bringing Gemini to Classrooms With 30 New AI Tools and a Chatbot
  10. Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Full Specifications Leaked: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Railways Launches RailOne App as a Unified Platform for Ticket Booking and Other Services
  2. Google Introduces 30 New AI Tools for Educators and Custom Gemini App for Students
  3. The Alters Developer 11 Bit Studios Confirms It Used AI for Text, Translations in the Game
  4. Oppo Pad SE to Launch in India on July 3 Alongside the Reno 14 5G Series
  5. Instagram Now Lets You Share Songs From Spotify on Stories With Audio Preview
  6. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Note 14 Pro 5G Champagne Gold Colour Variant Launched in India
  7. Apple Reportedly Considering Powering Siri Using Anthropic or OpenAI’s AI Models
  8. Tecno Spark Go 2 Now on Sale in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
  9. Samsung One UI 8 Watch Beta for Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra Reportedly Rolling Out
  10. Poco F7 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, and Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »