Oppo Pad SE was unveiled in select global markets in May and the company has now confirmed that the tablet will be coming to India alongside the Oppo Reno 14 5G series. The key features and colour options of the tablet have been revealed as well. The Indian variant will have similar specifications to its global counterpart. It will sport an 11-inch LCD Eye-Care display and a 9,340mAh battery. The Oppo Pad SE will be offered in two colour options.

Oppo Pad SE India Launch

The Oppo Pad SE will launch in India on July 3 at 12pm IST alongside the Oppo Reno 14 5G series of smartphones, the company revealed in a press release. The tablet will be sold in Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue colour options with a dual-tone finish.

Oppo revealed some key features of the Indian variant of the Pad SE. It appears to be similar to the global variant and will pack a 9,340mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. It will include a Smart Power Saving Mode that helps conserve energy by automatically shutting down after seven days of inactivity and is said to enable up to 800 days of standby time. It is also said to offer a 36-month Fluency Protection certification.

The Indian variant of the Oppo Pad SE will get an 11-inch LCD Eye-Care display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 500 nits brightness level. The screen gets two TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free performance.

The global variant of the Oppo Pad SE is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity G100 chipset and runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.1. It features a 5-megapixel camera on both the front and rear. The tablet supports Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity.

In China, the 6GB + 128GB option of the Oppo Pad SE is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 11,000). The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are marked at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000) and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,500), respectively.