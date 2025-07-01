Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Pad SE to Launch in India on July 3 Alongside the Reno 14 5G Series

The Indian variant of the Oppo Pad SE will pack a 9,340mAh battery, the same as its global counterpart.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2025 14:28 IST
Oppo Pad SE to Launch in India on July 3 Alongside the Reno 14 5G Series

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad SE will be offered in Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue colourways

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad SE Indian variant will be similar to the global counterpart
  • The tablet supports 33W wired SuperVOOC charging
  • The Oppo Pad SE is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity G100 SoC
Advertisement

Oppo Pad SE was unveiled in select global markets in May and the company has now confirmed that the tablet will be coming to India alongside the Oppo Reno 14 5G series. The key features and colour options of the tablet have been revealed as well. The Indian variant will have similar specifications to its global counterpart. It will sport an 11-inch LCD Eye-Care display and a 9,340mAh battery. The Oppo Pad SE will be offered in two colour options.

Oppo Pad SE India Launch

The Oppo Pad SE will launch in India on July 3 at 12pm IST alongside the Oppo Reno 14 5G series of smartphones, the company revealed in a press release. The tablet will be sold in Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue colour options with a dual-tone finish.

Oppo revealed some key features of the Indian variant of the Pad SE. It appears to be similar to the global variant and will pack a 9,340mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. It will include a Smart Power Saving Mode that helps conserve energy by automatically shutting down after seven days of inactivity and is said to enable up to 800 days of standby time. It is also said to offer a 36-month Fluency Protection certification.

The Indian variant of the Oppo Pad SE will get an 11-inch LCD Eye-Care display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 500 nits brightness level. The screen gets two TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free performance.

The global variant of the Oppo Pad SE is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity G100 chipset and runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.1. It features a 5-megapixel camera on both the front and rear. The tablet supports Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity.

In China, the 6GB + 128GB option of the Oppo Pad SE is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 11,000). The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are marked at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000) and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,500), respectively. 

Oppo Pad SE

Oppo Pad SE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G100
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1200x1920 pixels
OS Android 15
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9340mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Pad SE, Oppo Pad SE India Launch, Oppo Pad SE Features, Oppo, Oppo Reno 14 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Instagram Now Lets You Share Songs From Spotify on Stories With Audio Preview

Related Stories

Oppo Pad SE to Launch in India on July 3 Alongside the Reno 14 5G Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Qwen's Latest AI Image Model Can Generate and Edit Images for Free
  2. Vivo X200 FE Colourways, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Today: From Price to Features, All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Is Asking Galaxy Smartphone Users to Turn On This Feature
  5. Poco F7 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G First Impressions
  7. Oppo Pad SE to Launch in India Alongside Reno 14 5G Series On This Date
  8. Moto G96 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  9. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series Gets Champagne Gold Colour Variant in India
  10. Vijay Sales Announces Open Box Sale With Discounts on These ProductsÂ 
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Pad SE to Launch in India on July 3 Alongside the Reno 14 5G Series
  2. Instagram Now Lets You Share Songs From Spotify on Stories With Audio Preview
  3. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Note 14 Pro 5G Champagne Gold Colour Variant Launched in India
  4. Apple Reportedly Considering Powering Siri Using Anthropic or OpenAI’s AI Models
  5. Tecno Spark Go 2 Now on Sale in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
  6. Samsung One UI 8 Watch Beta for Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra Reportedly Rolling Out
  7. Poco F7 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, and Specifications
  8. Apple's iOS 26 Update Won't Offer Some Features in the EU at Launch: Report
  9. Halo Studios Will Share Update on Halo Games in Development in October
  10. Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Full Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Larger Batteries, Faster Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »