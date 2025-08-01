Google Pixel Buds 2a are expected to launch on August 20 alongside the Pixel 10 series phones. The TWS earphones are expected to succeed the Pixel Buds A-Series, which were unveiled in June 2021. Ahead of the launch, the design renders of the Pixel Buds 2a in an Iris colourway have surfaced online. The earphones are said to be available in more colour options. The upcoming Pixel Buds 2a are tipped to offer longer battery life and better sound experience compared to the existing model.

Google Pixel Buds 2a Leaked Render, Expected Features Surface Online

An Android Headlines report shared the design render of the Google Pixel Buds 2a in an Iris colourway. The report added that the TWS earphones will likely be offered in Fog Light and Strawberry shades as well. According to an older leak, the headsets may also be available in a fourth Hazel colour option.

Google Pixel Buds 2a leaked render seen in an Iris shade

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The Google Pixel Buds 2a are expected to offer improved battery life over the existing Pixel Buds A-Series, which are claimed to offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the case. Without the case, they are said to last for up to five hours.

Pixel Buds 2a are also claimed to provide a better sound experience than the current A-series earphones, which have 12mm drivers and offer passive noise reduction. They were launched in India at Rs. 9,999.

As per the report, the earphones seen in the Moonstone shade in recently leaked images are expected to be a new colour variant of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, that are currently available in Hazel, Peony and Porcelain options.

The report further stated that in select markets outside the US, particularly the UK and other parts of Europe, Google may offer the Buds 2a as a bundled pre-order incentive with the Pixel 10 series handsets.