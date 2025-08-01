Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel Buds 2a Renders Leaked; Said to Offer Improved Battery Life

Google Pixel Buds 2a are expected to launch in Fog Light, Hazel, Iris, and Strawberry colourways.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 10:45 IST
Google Pixel Buds 2a Renders Leaked; Said to Offer Improved Battery Life

Pixel Buds A-Series are claimed to offer up to 24 hours battery life with the case

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Buds 2a may launch on August 20
  • They may be bundled with Pixel 10 models as pre-order incentives
  • The Pixel Buds 2a are tipped to offer improved sound
Advertisement

Google Pixel Buds 2a are expected to launch on August 20 alongside the Pixel 10 series phones. The TWS earphones are expected to succeed the Pixel Buds A-Series, which were unveiled in June 2021. Ahead of the launch, the design renders of the Pixel Buds 2a in an Iris colourway have surfaced online. The earphones are said to be available in more colour options. The upcoming Pixel Buds 2a are tipped to offer longer battery life and better sound experience compared to the existing model.

Google Pixel Buds 2a Leaked Render, Expected Features Surface Online

An Android Headlines report shared the design render of the Google Pixel Buds 2a in an Iris colourway. The report added that the TWS earphones will likely be offered in Fog Light and Strawberry shades as well. According to an older leak, the headsets may also be available in a fourth Hazel colour option.

google pixel buds 2a android headlines inline Google Pixel Buds 2a

Google Pixel Buds 2a leaked render seen in an Iris shade
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The Google Pixel Buds 2a are expected to offer improved battery life over the existing Pixel Buds A-Series, which are claimed to offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the case. Without the case, they are said to last for up to five hours.

Pixel Buds 2a are also claimed to provide a better sound experience than the current A-series earphones, which have 12mm drivers and offer passive noise reduction. They were launched in India at Rs. 9,999.

As per the report, the earphones seen in the Moonstone shade in recently leaked images are expected to be a new colour variant of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, that are currently available in Hazel, Peony and Porcelain options.

The report further stated that in select markets outside the US, particularly the UK and other parts of Europe, Google may offer the Buds 2a as a bundled pre-order incentive with the Pixel 10 series handsets. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel Buds 2a, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google, Google Pixel Buds A-Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Has Shipped 3 Billion iPhone Units Since Launch in 2007, Says CEO Tim Cook

Related Stories

Google Pixel Buds 2a Renders Leaked; Said to Offer Improved Battery Life
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (July 28 - August 2): Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, Thammudu, Chief of War, and More
  2. Google Pixel 9a Review: A Really Good Buy
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out 5G Services in These Nine Cities
  4. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight; Smartphone Deals Teased
  5. DJI Launches Osmo 360 With Native 8K Video Recording, These Features
  6. Samsung Launches Galaxy Book 4 Edge AI PC in India With These Features
  7. Vivo T4R 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Laptops under Rs. 30K
  9. Vivo X200 FE Review: Come for Compact Design, Stay for Camera
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo+, TWS Air 3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘Very Open’ to AI Acquisitions, Plans to Increase Investments: Report
  2. Infinix GT 30 5G+ Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 Teased
  3. Google Pixel Buds 2a Renders Leaked; Said to Offer Improved Battery Life
  4. Apple Has Shipped 3 Billion iPhone Units Since Launch in 2007, Says CEO Tim Cook
  5. DJI Osmo 360 Launched in India With Native 8K Video Recording, 1-inch 360-Degree Imaging
  6. MIT Just Proved Einstein Wrong in the Famous Double-Slit Quantum Experiment
  7. PSR J0922+0638 Pulsar Keeps Glitching Every 550 Days, Scientists Are Intrigued
  8. Starlink’s Unintended Signals Threaten Astronomical Research, Study Finds
  9. DogMan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This American Animated Movie Online?
  10. Love Hurts OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »