Google Pixel Watch 4 Price, Launch Offers and Charging Speed Tipped

Google Pixel Watch 4 is expected to feature a side-mounted charging system.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 12:54 IST
Google Pixel Watch 3 (pictured) is offered in 41mm and 45mm sizes

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Watch 4 is expected to offer improved charging speed
  • The smartwatch may charge from zero to 80 percent in 30 minutes
  • The Pixel Watch 4 could cost up to $449 (roughly Rs. 39,200)
Google Pixel Watch 4 is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 10 smartphones at the Made by Google event on August 20. Several details about the upcoming smartwatch, including its design, colour options, and updated charging system, have surfaced online. Now, the expected price of the watch has also been leaked, along with its likely charging speed. The device is expected to come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, similar to the current Pixel Watch 3, and will support both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity.

The price of the Google Pixel Watch 4 will start at $349 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for the 41mm Wi-Fi variant, according to a report by Android Headlines. The LTE version of the same size is expected to cost $399 (roughly Rs. 34,800). Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi and LTE options of the 45mm Pixel Watch 4 will likely be priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 34,800) and $449 (roughly Rs. 39,200), respectively. 

The leaked prices suggest that Google will retain the same pricing for the Pixel Watch 4 as the previous Watch 3. This is expected to be competitive, as both the Galaxy Watch 8 and OnePlus Watch 3, also running Wear OS, are priced at $349 (approximately Rs. 30,500).

As per the report, Google Pixel Watch 4 buyers will receive six months of Fitbit Premium and one month of YouTube Premium at no additional cost.

The updated charging system of the Google Pixel Watch 4 has been leaked before. It is expected to improve the charging speed by up to 25 percent. The latest report claims that the new charging system may be able to charge the upcoming smartwatch from zero to 50 percent in 15 minutes and from zero to 80 percent in 30 minutes. Notably, the base Pixel Watch 3 model is claimed to charge fully in about 60 minutes.

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 4, Google Pixel Watch 4 Price, Google Pixel Watch 4 Features, Google Pixel Watch 4 Charging, Google
