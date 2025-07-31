Technology News
Google India Proposes Allowing All Real-Money Games on Play Store That Claim ‘Game of Skill’ Status

Google has submitted a commitment proposal to the CCI, suggesting a way to let more RMGs on the Play Store in India.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 July 2025 16:16 IST
Google India Proposes Allowing All Real-Money Games on Play Store That Claim ‘Game of Skill’ Status

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mika Baumeister

So far, only fantasy games and rummy games are allowed on Google Play in India

Highlights
  • CCI has issued a notification inviting comments on Google’s proposal
  • Google only wants to onboard RMGs that classify as a game of skill
  • The company has asked developers to get certification from a third-party
Google India has submitted a commitment proposal to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), suggesting a way to let more real-money games (RMGs) on the Play Store. The information comes from a notification issued by the country's competition watchdog seeking comments or objections from the public and stakeholders over the proposal plan. The Mountain View-based tech giant has agreed to update its Developer Program Policies (DPP) to bring those RMGs to its marketplace that can “satisfactorily” prove that they qualify as “games of skill.”

Google Suggests Third-Party Certification to Classify RMGs as Games of Skill

The new proposal from Google is the latest in a series of moves made by the company to adhere to the laws of the land with regard to RMGs. In 2021, the Supreme Court of India categorised fantasy sports as games of skill, making them legal to operate. Subsequently, in 2022, the tech giant launched a pilot programme to allow fantasy sports and rummy apps on the Play Store in India.

However, the same year, WinZO, an RMG app based on board games and 2D platformers, filed a complaint alleging Google's programme was discriminatory as it excluded other RMG apps, which were also games of skill, from the Play Store and its large audience. The company called the tech giant's move a “competitive disadvantage”. Last year, CCI ordered a formal probe into Google's policies.

Update: After the story was published, WinZo reached out to Gadgets360 with an official statement: 

India is home to nearly 20% of the world's gamers and has pioneered micro-transaction–driven models that now account for over 85% of online gaming revenues. Yet, Google's discriminatory conduct has sidelined this wave of innovation, offering legacy Fantasy and Rummy platforms an unfair head start in access, trust, and capital. This has stifled one of Digital India's most dynamic sectors, built on creativity, entrepreneurship, and inclusion.

This issue goes far beyond app store access. It is about safeguarding the future of innovation, fair competition, and India's economic potential. With the right support, this sector can become a $60 billion global powerhouse in under a decade, powering digital exports, job creation, and India's rise as a global gaming leader.

We are grateful to the CCI for its continued commitment to fostering a fair, open, and thriving digital ecosystem. WinZO remains committed to seeing this through—for the innovators, for the ecosystem, and for India.

Now, as per the public notification shared by CCI, the tech giant has proposed a revised plan to include all RMGs that qualify as games of skill. For the unaware, games of skill refer to any online game where the outcome is determined by the player's ability and strategy instead of chance. If the outcome is determined by chance, it is deemed to be a gambling app.

Google's new proposal requires all RMGs to be self-declared by developers as permissible on Google Play in India, based on applicable laws. After the self-attestation, developers will also need to submit proof that these games are based on skill rather than chance. For this, developers can approach a third-party body that is both “reputable and authoritative” and get certified by it. Such third parties require including industry associations such as AIGF, EGF, and FIFS.

The tech giant is also updating its DPP to reflect these changes via an RMG Policy Update. All RMGs allowed on the company's app marketplace will be subject to compliance with Google's policies, including the Google Play Developer Distribution Agreement (DDA).

A Google spokesperson told TechCrunch, “We're pleased the CCI is market testing our proposed framework for real-money games (RMGs) in India. This development reflects our constructive discussions with the CCI and the Indian developer community, along with our commitment to building a more open and safe ecosystem for RMG apps across Google Play and Google Ads.”

The tech giant is said to begin allowing RMGs on the Play Store in India within 120 days after the CCI approves the proposal. Similarly, the company will reportedly update its ad policy within 150 days after the watchdog gives its confirmation.

Further reading: Google, Google Play, India, Apps, RMG, CCI
