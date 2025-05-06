Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Google Lens that will allow users to share live camera feed from their devices. As per the report, the new feature will combine the functionalities of Google Lens and the recently released experimental feature of Search — AI Mode. The new feature is reportedly dubbed “Live for AI Mode,” and similar to Gemini Live, the artificial intelligence (AI) can analyse the content on the camera feed of a device and answer queries based on that.

Google Lens to Reportedly Gain Gemini Live-Like Capabilities

According to a 9to5Google report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is working on bringing Gemini Live-like features to Google Lens. The publication found evidence of the new AI feature in the latest beta of the Google app (version 16.17). The strings of code reportedly reveal the official name of the feature and its functionality.

One of the strings reportedly mentions the disclaimer, “Live for AI Mode is experimental and can make mistakes,” which also reveals the name of the feature. Another string is said to mention Google Lens, hinting that the feature is being built within the app.

The strings reportedly also highlight that Live for AI Mode will be able to access the device's camera and analyse the live feed and answer queries. This means users can point the camera at a plant and ask Google Lens about its name, and without capturing an image or uploading one from the gallery, they can receive an instant response. Since AI Mode is aimed at tackling complex queries, the new feature might be able to tackle multi-step queries as well.

A section of code reportedly reveals that users will also be able to share their screen with AI and seek responses to their queries. It is said that the feature currently does not allow follow-up queries, and users can only ask one question at a time.

While the feature's description is similar to Gemini Live, the report claims that instead of offering personalised assistance, it will be focused on providing an AI-powered live search experience. Notably, the information comes from strings of code within the Google app, and it is not a confirmation that this feature will be released or that it will be released in the same form as the code suggests.