Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Rolling Out New Features Across Its Platforms to Help Users Plan Vacations

Google Rolling Out New Features Across Its Platforms to Help Users Plan Vacations

AI Overviews on Google Search will now show trip ideas for cities, countries, and regions.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2025 14:26 IST
Google Rolling Out New Features Across Its Platforms to Help Users Plan Vacations

Photo Credit: Google

AI Overviews in Lens is expanding to Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish

Highlights
  • Google will also track Hotel prices and share an alert with users
  • Screenshots about places can now be picked up by Google Maps
  • Google is also making Gems available to all users for free
Advertisement

Google announced the rollout of several new features across its platforms on Thursday. Some of these features are powered by artificial intelligence (AI), while others are regular updates and language expansions. The Mountain View-based tech giant said that all of these features are aimed at helping users better plan their vacations and trips. AI Overviews in Search, Maps, and Lens are getting upgrades focused on trip planning. Most notably, AI Overviews will soon be able to show trip ideas and information about smaller cities, regions, and entire countries.

Google Is Rolling Out New Features

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new features. As summer vacations in schools and colleges are approaching, Google is introducing new AI and non-AI features that will make the process of planning a trip easier and more seamless.

AI Overviews in Google Search will now show trip ideas for regions and countries. For instance, users can search “create an itinerary for Costa Rica with a focus on nature,” and the AI-powered snapshot feature will show photos and reviews from other users. An expandable map is also added to help users chart out their destinations. Once enough information is collected, users can export the recommendations via Docs or Gmail. It can also be saved as a custom list in Maps.

This feature is currently available in the English language in the US on both mobile and desktop. Since it is not an experimental feature, users do not have to sign up on Search Labs.

Google Maps is also getting an update that will allow users to look up places based on screenshots on their device. The company said people capture multiple screenshots while researching locations for a trip. These screenshots can now be quickly added to Maps, and Gemini will identify the places mentioned in the screenshot and show them on the map. From there, users can plan a route or explore other spots in the vicinity. This is rolling out to iOS users in the US, and currently only supports the English language. Android users will get it in the near future.

Apart from this, the tech giant is also allowing users to track hotel prices so that they can be aware of any price drops on their chosen dates and destinations. The feature can be accessed by tapping the price-tracking toggle below the search filters. Google will automatically send an email if the prices go down substantially for any of the listed hotels. This is rolling out globally on mobile and desktop browsers.

Gems, the Gemini-powered mini chatbots that can be customised for specific tasks, are now rolling out to all users for free. This means those on the free tier of Gemini can also access Gems to create custom chatbots. The company says users can create a custom trip planner chatbot to get a personalised itinerary via simple text prompts. Gems can be accessed from the “Gems manager” option on desktop. It is not available on the mobile app of Gemini.

Finally, the AI Overviews feature in Google Lens and Circle to Search is also being expanded to multiple new languages. The feature earlier supported just the English language, but soon it will also support Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish in countries where the AI feature is available.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google Search, Google Maps, AI Overviews, Google Lens, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Maintains Price at $86,000, Majority Altcoins Hit With Losses
Ubisoft Forms New Subsidiary for Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Rainbow Six Franchises Backed by Tencent

Related Stories

Google Rolling Out New Features Across Its Platforms to Help Users Plan Vacations
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Jewel Thief, Viduthalai Part 2, and More
  2. OnePlus 12R, Nord 4 and Pad 2 Receiving New OxygenOS 15 Update in India
  3. Realme 14 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Price, Specs Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. iQOO Z10 Charging Speed Revealed; India Pricing Tipped
  6. Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Launched With Snapdragon Chipsets
  7. Ubisoft Forms New Unit for Its Biggest Franchises With Tencent Investment
  8. Robinhood OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Nithiin's Heist Comedy
  9. YouTube May Soon Put a Stop to Notifications from Unwatched Channels
  10. Vivo X200 Ultra Teased to Get TwoÂ Imaging Chips; Camera Samples Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Urban Harmonic 2080 2.1 Channel Soundbar With 80W Output, 3D Surround Sound Launched in India
  2. YouTube Is Testing New System for Reducing Notifications from Infrequently Watched Channels
  3. Google Rolling Out New Features Across Its Platforms to Help Users Plan Vacations
  4. Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic With Improved Drop Performance for Mobile Devices Launched
  5. Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoCs; Other Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. OnePlus China President Hints at Upcoming Compact Flagship; OnePlus 13T Renders Leaked Online
  7. Ubisoft Forms New Subsidiary for Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Rainbow Six Franchises Backed by Tencent
  8. WhatsApp for iOS Update Lets Users Set It as Default App for Calls and Messages
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Maintains Price at $86,000, Majority Altcoins Hit With Losses
  10. Google Chrome Update Fixes Zero-Day Security Flaw That Targeted Media, Government and Educational Institutions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »