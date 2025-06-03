Technology News
Padakkalam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Supernatural Comedy Online?

Padakkalam is a Malayalam comedy that revolves around four students who are nerdy comic book lovers.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 June 2025 20:34 IST
Padakkalam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Supernatural Comedy Online?

Photo Credit: OTTPlay

Padakkalam a Malayalam Comedy Movie that is set to hit your digital screens soon

Highlights
  • Padakkalam is a Malayalam supernatural comedy movie
  • The plot follows adventures filled with comedy, magic, and a strange pr
  • Streaming starts from June 10th, 2025 on JioHotstar
Padakkalam is a Malayalam comedy movie that is set to hit your digital screens soon. The plot of this movie follows four college students, comic book enthusiasts, who are taken on an adventure when they find out their professor possesses a mysterious magical dice board embedded with powers. The movie is super entertaining, and the comedy timings are epic. The supernatural events that occurred during the movie will keep the audience entertained and glued to their seats. The movie is written and directed by Manu Swaraj. 

When and Where to Watch Padakkalam

Padakkalam will make its digital debut on June 10, 2025, only on JioHotstar. The viewers will need a subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Padakkalam

This Manu Swaraj movie is an ultimate treat to the viewers who are fond of comedy. The plot follows four nerdy comic book lovers, who soon find out that their professor is not what he looks like. With the magical dice board, the professor swaps the bodies, and there begins the magical saga. With truths uncovered and supernatural events surrounding the lives of these students, their college life is turned upside down. The sequences are comical, magical, and supernatural.

Cast and Crew of Padakkalam

The movie is a multi-starrer that features Arun Ajikumar, Niranjana Anoop, Saaf Bros, Pooja Mohanraj, Arun Pradeep, and more. Padakkalam has been directed and written by Manu Swaraj, accompanied by Nithin C Babu. Likewise, the cinematography has been done by Anu Moothedath, while the music composer is Rajesh Murugesan.

Reception of Padakkalam

The movie was theatrically released on May 8th, 2025, and received mixed reviews from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of Padakkalam is 7.6/10.

 

