Google Accidentally Leaks Material 3 ‘Expressive’ Design for Android Ahead of I/O 2025

Products which utilised Material 3 Expressive had their “cool” factor boosted, says Google.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 16:55 IST
Photo Credit: Google (via Wayback Machine)

Google reportedly plans to unveil Material 3 Expressive at its I/O conference this month

Highlights
  • Users spotted UI actions 4x faster with Google's M3 Expressive
  • It focuses on colour, shape, motion, and containment
  • A new pill-shaped floating toolbar is part of the design
Google recently published a blog post which detailed Material 3 Expressive, its next iteration of the open-source design language system for Android. While the post seems accidental and has since been taken down, it does provide a glimpse of the new design guidelines which the Mountain View-based tech giant seems to be keeping under wraps ahead of the official unveiling at Google I/O 2025 later this month. Calling it a “bold new direction for design”, the company details the research studies that went behind the development of Material 3 Expressive.

Material 3 Expressive Design Detailed

Google's blog post was recovered by the Wayback Machine (via 9to5Mac) and although it does not contain any visuals, the post details various aspects of its upcoming material design. Google says Material 3 Expressive, also referred to as M3 Expressive, focuses on several fundamental aspects of design, such as the use of colour, shape, size, motion and containment.

By making key actions stand out and grouping similar elements together, it is said to make the product more usable by highlighting what works in the user interface (UI). One of the most notable inclusions is a floating toolbar. By expanding upon the existing standards for tap target size, color contrast, and other important aspects, it is claimed to have delivered better usability and provide a perception of a “modern, clean, and energetic” appearance.

Screenshots shared by 9to5Mac reveal a pill-shaped toolbar which does not encompass the entire screen but also shows a sliver of the background. As per Google, it aims to make design language more modern and visually appealing.

google material 3 9to5mac Google Material 3 Expressive

Photo Credit: Google (via 9to5Mac)

The company's researchers worked with designers to iteratively test new screen designs against attributes such as Playful, Energetic, Creative, Friendly, and Positive, which it introduced during last year's Google I/O, to help them optimise their designs for a “desired emotional reaction”.

During Google's research, material designs such as this helped users “quickly spot the key action on each screen and navigate more quickly.” Equipping those involved in the study with eye-tracking glasses, the company found that participants were able to spot key UI elements up to four times faster compared to the existing Material 3 version. It changed simple UI elements, such as making the Send option larger, using a secondary colour for it, and placing it on top of the keyboard.

The tech giant says the design changes in Material 3 Expressive “level the playing field for users of all ages.” By including larger buttons, improving high-contrast visual containment, and other key attributes, it witnessed a removal of age effects in fixation times. Those over 45 years of age were reported to perform at par with their younger counterparts.

Products which utilised Material 3 Expressive had their “cool” factor boosted, with a 32 percent increase reported in subculture perception and a 34 percent jump in modernity, making a “brand feel fresh and forward-thinking.”

As per Google, people of all age groups preferred well-applied expressive design over the non-expressive design which follows the iOS Human Interface Guidelines. And while it claims to have improved preference and usability, a big challenge remains — familiarity. The company's designers will work towards increasing the familiarity as the new style of the Material 3 Expressive is adopted by more apps in the next year.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Kenya Orders Sam Altman's World to Delete Citizens' Biometric Data Within 7 Days
