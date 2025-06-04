Technology News
English Edition
  Sony's State of Play Broadcast Announced for June 4: How to Watch, What to Expect

Sony's State of Play Broadcast Announced for June 4: How to Watch, What to Expect

Sony seems to have opted for a State of Play summer broadcast over a full-length PlayStation Showcase this year.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 June 2025 15:12 IST
Sony's State of Play Broadcast Announced for June 4: How to Watch, What to Expect

Photo Credit: Sony

The last State of Play broadcast was held in February

Highlights
  • State of Play broadcasts are held three or four times a year
  • Sony was reportedly undecided between hosting State of Play and Showcase
  • State of Play will stream on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels
Sony has announced a State of Play presentation featuring upcoming PS5 games for June 4. The broadcast will include updates on a selection of games from third-party developers and likely share details on some first-party PlayStation titles. The company was reportedly undecided between hosting a PlayStation Showcase or a State of Play presentation this summer but seems to have opted for the latter event instead of a proper full-length Showcase.

State of Play Announced

The State of Play broadcast will be over 40 minutes long, Sony confirmed in the announcement on the PlayStation Blog. The PlayStation parent did not share details about the slate of games that will be featured at the event, but said it would bring news and updates on “must-play games” coming to PS5. “The show highlights a selection of great games from creators across the globe,” the company said.

The games showcase event will be livestreamed in English on June 4 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST (or June 6 at 2.30am IST) on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels. You can watch the full show in the embedded livestream below when it begins:

The State of Play announcement suggests Sony is set to skip a full-length PlayStation Showcase this year, as well. The company was reportedly considering hosting either a proper Showcase or a shorter State of Play event this summer. Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb had said in February that Sony was likely internally “debating” the decision.

Last month, Grubb claimed the company was planning to hold a PlayStation event in June, which would likely be a State of Play presentation rather than a PlayStation Showcase. The former is a shorter broadcast largely featuring third-party announcements, along with some updates on first-party lineup, and takes place three to four times a year. A full-length Showcase, on the other hand, is much larger in scope and focusses on updates and reveals for Sony first-party games. It is typically held annually.

The last PlayStation Showcase was held in 2023 as Sony skipped the event in 2024. With the State of Play confirmation, it is likely the company will do so again this year. However, Sony could host a Showcase later down the line in 2025.

What to Expect from State of Play

Each State of Play announcement raises the expectation of players, but Sony has had a muted few years in terms of first-party reveals. The company revealed Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yotei and Housemarque's Saros in the last two State of Play broadcasts. However, several of the company's first-party studios haven't shared an update on their respective projects in a long time.

Insomniac Games is yet to provide an update on Wolverine since it revealed the game in 2021. Meanwhile, God of War developer Santa Monica has not revealed its next game. The studio is rumoured to be working on a God of War spinoff set in the series' original Greek mythology. The two studios could feature at the upcoming State of Play broadcast.

The event could also include updates on already announced games like Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding 2, Saros, Phantom Blade Zero, Marathon, among others.

Comments

Further reading: State of Play, Sony, PlayStation, PS5, PlayStation Showcase
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Qualcomm Fixes Zero-Day Security Vulnerabilities Used By Hackers, Cybercriminals

