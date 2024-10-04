Google Lens was recently updated with a short video feature that will allow users to upload a video and get a response to their queries via AI Overviews. However, this is not the only new update coming to the visual lookup feature. The Mountain View-based tech giant recently revealed that Google Lens would also be updated with a voice search feature. Meanwhile, shopping for similar products using the tool will also be easier with a significant update to how the results are shown to users.

Google Lens Gets New Features

The tech giant explains that the voice search feature is similar to the short video feature, but it also works with photos. Users can point their camera towards anything they want to run a search for, hold the shutter button, and speak their query to have it be answered by the AI.

The voice input feature is currently available globally in the Google app for Android and iOS. However, at the moment it only supports English queries, according to Google.

Alongside the voice search capability, the company is also making improvements to the shopping experience with Lens. When an image of a product is captured using the tool, it can find the exact same product and similar products listed online on various e-commerce websites. But now, Google is changing the results page to show more helpful content about the searched product.

Google says users will now see key information about the product searched for, including reviews, price info across retailers and where to buy. The Google Lens feature now uses advanced AI models and the company's Shopping Graph to sort through a catalogue of 45 billion products to find the right information.

Google Lens received a significant upgrade with the short video-based search functionality that was rolled out last week. With this feature, users can long press the shutter icon to record a roughly 20-second-long video which can then be processed by Gemini AI that powers the AI Overviews. Google said that this feature will make it easier to capture an action or a moving object and ask queries about it.