  Google Maps Gets Updated With Gemini Powered Curated Inspirations, Improved Navigation and Immersive View

Google Maps Gets Updated With Gemini-Powered Curated Inspirations, Improved Navigation and Immersive View

Google Maps users can now ask questions about their locality and Gemini will showcase curated responses.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 November 2024 17:30 IST
Google Maps Gets Updated With Gemini-Powered Curated Inspirations, Improved Navigation and Immersive View

Photo Credit: Google

Immersive View in Google Maps is being expanded to 150 cities globally

Highlights
  • Google Maps will also show lanes, crosswalks, and road signs
  • Users will also be able to report weather disruptions on their route
  • The app will show nearby parking lots to help users park their vehicles
Google Maps is getting several new artificial intelligence (AI) features powered by Gemini. Announced on Thursday, these features are aimed at offering more relevant information during navigation and showcasing curated inspirations that users can check to know more about the locality and what they can do. Additionally, Immersive View, which shows nearby structures as well as the weather while planning a trip, is also being expanded to 150 cities across the globe. These features are currently rolling out to the US, and are expected to be made available in more regions in the future.

Google Maps Gets New Gemini AI-Powered Features

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant detailed the new features coming to Google Maps. Google highlighted that today AI helps the company make more than 100 million updates to the map every single day, allowing users to see the most up-to-date information while travelling.

The first new feature is dubbed Inspirations. Users can now ask Google Maps about “things to do” in an area, and using Gemini AI models, it can curate the most relevant information. For instance, users can ask for “things to do with friends at night”, and Maps will show places with live music, special events, and more. These places are shown as separate cards, and if users have specific questions about the places such as if it is wheelchair accessible and if it is kid-friendly, they can ask Maps and get a relevant response.

Google said this feature will start rolling out to users in the US on Android and iOS this week. A similar feature will also be added to Search, along with the AI-powered review summaries and the ability to ask detailed questions about places.

Navigation is also being upgraded by Google. Maps will now show lanes, crosswalks, and road signs on the map to help users better navigate through unfamiliar routes. It will also show which lane the vehicle should be in to avoid hassles merging in at the last moment. To make the trips more fun, users, when planning a trip, can tap on add stops and see top landmarks, attractions, and dining options along the selected route. Enhanced navigation is being rolled out to 30 metro areas and will be expanded in the future.

Users will also be able to see and report weather disruptions such as flooded roads, low visibility, and unplowed roads. Further, the arrival guidance feature will now show nearby parking lots and remind users to save their parking so they do not forget the location of their vehicle. After parking, the navigation system will automatically show the walking direction from the car to the entrance.

Immersive View, the new AI experience that lets users see the route as they would appear in real life, is also getting an update. It will now show the weather and traffic conditions on the day and time the user is planning to visit. The feature is now being expanded to 150 cities globally. Immersive View for routes will also show where to park and if a complex turn is coming up.

This feature is rolling out this week on Android and iOS wherever Immersive View for routes is available.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Maps Gets Updated With Gemini-Powered Curated Inspirations, Improved Navigation and Immersive View
