Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Imagery Update Enables Street Level Exploration in 80 Countries; Introduces Historical View in Google Earth

Google Imagery Update Enables Street-Level Exploration in 80 Countries; Introduces Historical View in Google Earth

Updated Street View images from around the world will now be available in Earth and Maps, enabling users to see far-away locations up close.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 September 2024 13:25 IST
Google Imagery Update Enables Street-Level Exploration in 80 Countries; Introduces Historical View in Google Earth

Photo Credit: Google

Google says it is sharpening up the imagery across both Google Earth and Maps using AI

Highlights
  • Google rolls out imagery updates for Earth, Maps and Street View
  • Access to 80 countries is now available in Street View
  • Google has also announced historical imagery for Earth
Advertisement

Google Street View has received one of its biggest updates in recent years. It is now available in nearly 80 countries, some of which have Street View imagery for the first time ever. The feature, available on Google Earth and Maps, stitches together billions of panoramic images to provide street-level views which users can access from home. Following the update, users will be able to access more picturesque locations, with contributions from its more portable Street View camera.

Google Street View Update

In a blog post, Google detailed the new updates coming to Google Earth and Maps. Street View will now be available in 80 countries, including Australia, Bosnia, Brazil, Denmark, Japan, Liechtenstein, Namibia, Paraguay, the Philippines, Rwanda, Serbia, and South Africa. The Mountain View-based tech giant has also unveiled its newest Street View camera which is claimed to be mountable on any car weighing approximately 7kg.

Updated Street View images from around the world will now be available, enabling users to see far-away locations up close.

It is also making efforts to sharpen up the imagery across both Google Earth and Maps using its artificial intelligence (AI) cloud-removal technology. The company is leveraging its Cloud Score+ AI model to remove elements like clouds, cloud shadows, haze, and mist from images. Meanwhile, it will keep weather patterns such as ice, snow and mountain shadows visible on the map.

Google has also announced historical imagery for Earth. Users will be able to explore the changes in geography using its library of satellite and aerial imagery dating as far back as 80 years. The company claims it can help users understand how “forests have been affected by human activity and the changing climate”.

Users can also utilise the Timelapse feature to get a visualisation of how locations have changed over time. It will them to access custom projects created in Google Earth directly from a newly designed home screen. This feature is said to be an interactive experience built from millions of satellite images.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Earth, Google Maps, Google Street View, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch's Sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, Revealed; Will Launch in 2025
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade Sideways Amid Prevailing Market Volatility

Related Stories

Google Imagery Update Enables Street-Level Exploration in 80 Countries; Introduces Historical View in Google Earth
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans 2024: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Nothing's Phone 3 Spotted in the Ear Open Launch Video
  3. Vivo V40e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  4. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  5. Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) Leaked Render Shows Larger Rear Camera Module
  6. Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition With 11-Inch Display Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi 14T Series Price, Promotional Offers Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Moto G45 Review: Midrange Performance, Affordable Price
  9. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Could Get New Feature That Uses Gemini AI to Create Memory Recaps
  2. Microsoft Launches ‘Correction’, an AI Feature That Can Detect and Fix AI Hallucinations
  3. Marshall Monitor III ANC Headphones Launched in India in Collaboration With Billie Joe Armstrong: Specifications, Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Price, Sale Date Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch
  5. Binance Claims It Helped ED Crack Fiewin Gaming Scam that Defrauded Players of $47.6 Million
  6. Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 Design, Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP68 Rating
  7. OpenAI Advanced Voice Mode With Human-Like Emotive Speech Rolling Out to All Paid ChatGPT Users
  8. Snapchat Partners With Google to Deploy My AI Powered by Gemini, Adds Computer Vision Capabilities
  9. Wear OS 5 Update Rollout Begins for Google Pixel Watch 2 and Older Models: What’s New
  10. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With 1.96-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »