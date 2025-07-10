Google added standalone turn-by-turn navigation for Wear OS smartwatches with LTE in January 2023. Now, Garmin has announced a new Google Maps app for its smartwatches that offers support for turn-by-turn navigation. Released on July 8, the app is currently available for owners of Garmin smartwatches to download on the Connect IQ Store for free. The company said that users will start receiving notifications for each turn once they feed the destination on their Android smartphone.

Garmin's Google Maps app

According to a press release by Garmin, a new Google Maps app is now available for its smartwatch users for free with turn-by-turn navigation support. The app is currently available on Garmin's Connect IQ Store. At the time of writing this story, the app has an average rating of 2.8 stars from 294 users. However, the app, which was released on July 8, requires people to feed the destination on their Android Google Maps app in order to receive turn-by-turn information on their wearable.

Garmin said that the new Google Maps app is currently compatible with select smartwatches, such as the Garmin Venu series, Forerunner series, Vívoactive series, and the Fenix series. Additionally, the app's landing page on the Connect IQ Store suggests that the app will also be compatible with the Garmin epix series, Enduro series, Approach series, D2 series, and MARQ series.

Additionally, Garmin smartwatches will “gently vibrate” when users are walking while using the new Google Maps app. People can also tap on the app logo to see the next three turns. The company said that people will be able to record their walks, runs and bike rides on their wearables while they are using the app for navigation. The Garmin smartwatch owners will have to sync their activity data from Garmin Connect to other Android health and fitness after they reach their pre-determined destination.

Two years after Wear OS Got Standalone Google Maps Support

Google started rolling out standalone turn-by-turn navigation support with its Maps app for Wear OS-powered smartwatches with LTE in January 2023. While wearables with Wear OS already supported the feature, they relied on a connected smartphone for the information. Hence, the 2023 update eliminated the need for users to carry a smartphone during their walks or runs.

Interestingly, Garmin has not got the standalone Google Maps support. Hence, smartwatch owners will have to use a connected Android smartphone for the turn-by-turn navigation to work.