Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Samsung's One UI 7 Now Bar Feature Tipped to Be Integrated With Google Maps

Samsung's One UI 7 Now Bar Feature Tipped to Be Integrated With Google Maps

With One UI 7, Samsung users will be able to see Google Maps’ live navigation in the Now Bar and Live Activities.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 19:28 IST
Samsung's One UI 7 Now Bar Feature Tipped to Be Integrated With Google Maps

Photo Credit: Samsung

Google Maps’ navigation appears to be displaying live notifications

Highlights
  • The integration is tipped to be rolling out with Google Maps v25.04
  • The feature is said to be working on the Galaxy S24 series as well
  • Samsung did not showcase this feature at the Galaxy Unpacked event
Advertisement

Samsung's One UI 7 operating system, which was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, is tipped to be adding Google Maps integration into the Now Bar. The South Korean tech giant introduced Now Bar and Now Brief at the event as new artificial intelligence (AI) features within the Galaxy AI suite. Now Bar shows a wide range of information and insights to users on the lock screen. As per the tipster, the tool will now also show Google Maps' live navigation.

Google Maps

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), tipster Tarun Vats claimed that the live navigation feature in Google Maps was getting integrated within the Now Bar. The tipster spotted the integration in the One UI 7 with Google Maps v25.04.01.717254420. It appears that Samsung added the support at the release of the OS, however, the Mountain View-based tech giant recently rolled out the feature.

Based on screenshots shared by the tipster, it appears users will be able to start a trip on Google Maps on their supported device and continue to see the live navigation on the lock screen within the Now Bar. Additionally, the feature is also said to support Live Activities.

In one of the screenshots, Google Maps was also spotted sending a live notification about the ongoing navigation. Interestingly, this is an Android 16 feature, however, the current build of One UI 7 is based on Android 15. It is possible that Google made the feature available to the Samsung OS.

Notably, Now Bar is essentially a lock screen quick view of Now Brief insights. It is a rectangular bar featuring multiple cards near the bottom of the screen which can be vertically scrolled with a card deck-like animation.

On the other hand, Now Brief is a new AI-powered feature that shows overviews of the user's device usage and daily activities. The latter is an ecosystem feature which is tracked using devices such as the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring. Some of the insights users can see in Now Brief include weather forecasts, energy scores, recommendations for music and navigation, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: One UI 7, Samsung, Google Maps, Apps, Now Bar, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series With Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Available for Pre-Order in India: See Price, Benefits

Related Stories

Samsung's One UI 7 Now Bar Feature Tipped to Be Integrated With Google Maps
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Pushpa 2, Identity, The Storyteller, and More
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows New Camera Sensor Layout
  3. Google to Announce Pixel 9a Months Ahead of Previous Schedule: Report
  4. GTA 6 Store Page Listing Points at September 2025 Release Date: Report
  5. Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo Y59 5G Seen on BIS; India Launch Expected
  6. DeepSeek-R1 AI Model Said to Be Powered by Huawei Chipsets
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Launch in India on March 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung's One UI 7 Now Bar Feature Tipped to Be Integrated With Google Maps
  2. NordVPN Announces NordWhisper Protocol Designed to Browse on Restricted Networks
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configuration Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series With Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Available for Pre-Order in India: See Price, Benefits
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Listed on US FCC Database, Could Launch Soon
  6. India to Develop Native Generative AI Models in Six to Eight Months, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Doesn't Support Bluetooth S Pen Interactions
  8. Telegram Now Lets Users Display Collectible Gifts as Status, Move Them to Blockchain and More
  9. Gemini in Google Sheets Gets Updated With Data Analysis and Visualising Tools
  10. El Salvador Makes Bitcoin Payments Voluntary for Private Sector Merchants to Comply with IMF Loan Conditions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »