Samsung's One UI 7 operating system, which was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, is tipped to be adding Google Maps integration into the Now Bar. The South Korean tech giant introduced Now Bar and Now Brief at the event as new artificial intelligence (AI) features within the Galaxy AI suite. Now Bar shows a wide range of information and insights to users on the lock screen. As per the tipster, the tool will now also show Google Maps' live navigation.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), tipster Tarun Vats claimed that the live navigation feature in Google Maps was getting integrated within the Now Bar. The tipster spotted the integration in the One UI 7 with Google Maps v25.04.01.717254420. It appears that Samsung added the support at the release of the OS, however, the Mountain View-based tech giant recently rolled out the feature.

Google Maps v25.04.01.717254420 is rolling out live navigation in the Now Bar and Live Activities for devices on One UI 7. Works on S24 too!



Repost pic.twitter.com/6XKVABfoOH — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) January 30, 2025

Based on screenshots shared by the tipster, it appears users will be able to start a trip on Google Maps on their supported device and continue to see the live navigation on the lock screen within the Now Bar. Additionally, the feature is also said to support Live Activities.

In one of the screenshots, Google Maps was also spotted sending a live notification about the ongoing navigation. Interestingly, this is an Android 16 feature, however, the current build of One UI 7 is based on Android 15. It is possible that Google made the feature available to the Samsung OS.

Notably, Now Bar is essentially a lock screen quick view of Now Brief insights. It is a rectangular bar featuring multiple cards near the bottom of the screen which can be vertically scrolled with a card deck-like animation.

On the other hand, Now Brief is a new AI-powered feature that shows overviews of the user's device usage and daily activities. The latter is an ecosystem feature which is tracked using devices such as the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring. Some of the insights users can see in Now Brief include weather forecasts, energy scores, recommendations for music and navigation, and more.