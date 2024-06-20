Technology News
Infosys Aster, AI-Powered Marketing Suite for Global Enterprises Launched

Infosys Aster is aimed towards both business-to-business and business-to-consumer enterprises.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2024 19:34 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The company claimed that brands using Infosys Aster have witnessed a 40 percent increase in sales

Highlights
  • The martech suite utilises Unreal Engine 3D and mixed-reality technology
  • It uses AI to draw out insights from customer and marketing data
  • Infosys Aster offers real-time recommendation based on customer behaviour
Infosys, the multinational IT giant, launched a new marketing suite for enterprises on Tuesday that will offer artificial intelligence (AI) analytics and other tools to maximise sales and improve repeat customers. The suite, dubbed Infosys Aster, is aimed at both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) enterprises. It offers more than 400 assets and an ecosystem of more than 50 partners globally. Infosys Aster is currently available globally. Notably, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) also launched a generative AI aggregation platform called WisdomNext for businesses, earlier this month.

Infosys Aster suite 

In a press release, the IT giant announced the launch of Infosys Aster, a set of AI-powered marketing services, solutions and platforms that offer ways to improve marketing efficiency and create new brand experiences to drive growth. The suite comes with AI-powered real-time views across customers, brands, and channels to offer actionable insights for businesses.

As per the company, the suite offers three main benefits. First, by using technologies such as Unreal Engine 3D, augmented reality, virtual reality, and extended reality as well as digital twin CGI (Computer Generated Imagery) modelling, it claims to help businesses create immersive marketing campaigns.

Second, Infosys Aster offers AI-amplified content and creative services, intelligent recommendations from the enterprise's existing marketing tech stack, and marketing insights. The company claims the combination of the three will help its customers in creating cost-effective marketing campaigns faster, improving efficiency. In an example, the IT giant highlights the suite can offer real-time recommendations based on customer behaviour across channels.

Further, the company claims that Infosys Aster uses analytics and customer insights to personalise outreach, drive meaningful conversations, and create high-quality leads. This will be done by integrating the Infosys Aster and the company's marketing tech systems. Infosys will also offer tools to generate predictive insight from customer data that can be used to influence pricing strategies.

Further reading: Infosys, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
