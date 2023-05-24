Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Microsoft, Nandan Nilekani Backed Indian Group Working on Accessibility Focused AI Assistant Jugalbandi Bot

Microsoft, Nandan Nilekani-Backed Indian Group Working on Accessibility-Focused AI Assistant Jugalbandi Bot

The bot uses language models from AI4Bharat and artificial intelligence tech through Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 May 2023 14:02 IST
Microsoft, Nandan Nilekani-Backed Indian Group Working on Accessibility-Focused AI Assistant Jugalbandi Bot

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft said the bot could help bridge the language barrier in India

Highlights
  • The bot can understand questions in 10 Indian languages
  • It will operate over Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp messaging service
  • Like Google's Bard, Microsoft's Bing, Jugalbandi can face accuracy issues

An Indian research group backed by Microsoft and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani is using generative AI, the technology behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, for a mobile assistant that aims to make information on government schemes accessible in multiple languages.

The Jugalbandi bot, named after a duet where two musicians riff off each other, uses language models from government-backed AI4Bharat and artificial intelligence tech through Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service.

Operating over Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp messaging service, the bot can understand questions in 10 Indian languages and retrieves information that is usually written in English on government websites to relay it in local languages.

Microsoft said the bot could help bridge the language barrier in India where English is spoken by just 11 percent of the 1.4 billion population, citing examples where it helped a student get a scholarship and a farmer apply for pension for his parents.

There are, however, some accuracy issues.

Like Google's Bard and Microsoft-owned Bing, Jugalbandi can sometimes deliver answers that seem convincing but are made up - a tendency that has been called hallucination.

Jugalbandi's application is also limited by a lack of data as organizations often do not have either the bandwidth or expertise in building data pipelines to feed to the bot.

"Sometimes these models do make errors. They are probabilistic machines," said Pratyush Kumar, co-principal investigator at AI4Bharat and a principal researcher at Microsoft Research India.

He added that AI4Bharat is trying to resolve such issues by seeking feedback from organizations such as Gram Vaani, a Delhi-based social enterprise that closely works with farmers.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, ChatGPT, OpenAI, AI chatbot, AI, Artificial Intelligence, India, Nandan Nilekani, AI4Bharat, Infosys, jugalbandi
Snapchat Reaches Over 200 Million Monthly Active Users in India; Launches My AI Chatbot

Related Stories

Microsoft, Nandan Nilekani-Backed Indian Group Working on Accessibility-Focused AI Assistant Jugalbandi Bot
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hands-on Video of iPhone 15 Dummy Units Tip Design Details: See Here
  2. Oppo K11x With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Details
  3. Microsoft Expands AI-Powered Copilot to Windows 11: All You Need to Know
  4. iQoo Neo 8, Neo 8 Pro With 1.5K Display, 120W Charging Launched: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped Again
  6. Simple ONE Electric Scooter Launched in India at This Price
  7. Motorola Edge 40 With Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  8. Huawei Watch 4 Series Will Warn Users About Risk of High Blood Sugar
  9. Croma Deals Corner: Our Top Picks for May
  10. Infinix Note 30 Series Launched; Note 30 5G Coming to India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's Battery Life Could Depend on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  2. iQoo 11S Launch Timeline Leaks, Tipped to Feature 200W Charging, Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  3. Sony Pictures' Status as Independent Content Provider Is Paying Off in Streaming Wars, CEO Tony Vinciquerra Says
  4. International Watchdog Unveils Global Rules to Regulate Crypto Sector; Draws Lessons From FTX Collapse
  5. Apple Watch Owners Complain of Screen Tint Issue After watchOS 9.5 Update
  6. iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Microsoft, Nandan Nilekani-Backed Indian Group Working on Accessibility-Focused AI Assistant Jugalbandi Bot
  8. Snapchat Reaches Over 200 Million Monthly Active Users in India; Launches My AI Chatbot
  9. Google-Backed AI Startup Anthropic Raises $450 Million, Bringing Total Funding to Nearly $1 Billion
  10. iPhone 15 Series Dummy Units Hand-On Video Leaked Online; Suggests Curved Edges, USB Type-C Port, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.