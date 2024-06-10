Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • TCS Launches Generative AI Aggregation Platform WisdomNext for Businesses

TCS Launches Generative AI Aggregation Platform WisdomNext for Businesses

The TCS WisdomNext platform has been launched under the AI.Cloud business unit.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 June 2024 17:51 IST
TCS Launches Generative AI Aggregation Platform WisdomNext for Businesses

Photo Credit: Reuters

The TCS WisdomNext platform will allow businesses to run real-time experiments on AI models

Highlights
  • The platform features evaluator bots that compare available GenAI models
  • TCS WisdomNext will help businesses optimise costs of running AI models
  • WisdomNext can work across cloud platforms and AI ecosystems
Advertisement

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), the multinational IT services firm, has launched WisdomNext, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) aggregation platform for enterprises. The IT giant's latest AI platform is designed to let businesses run experimentations on various generative AI platforms used to help in better adoption, cost optimisation, and expanding the usage of Large Language Models (LLMs). The company highlights that the platform will help break the hurdles that stop businesses from leveraging AI at scale. Notably, the platform has been released under the TCS AI.Cloud business unit.

TCS introduces WisdomNext AI platform

In a newsroom post, TCS cited its AI for Business study and stated that while business executives have a positive outlook towards generative AI solutions, many lack certainty in terms of building a roadmap for its effective adoption. It added that the WisdomNext platform is aimed to solve this challenge for enterprises by offering a way to run experiments with open-source AI models and getting real-time assessments and suggestions on how to make it more efficient.

With the WisdomNext platform, clients of TCS will be able to conduct real-time experiments across vendor-based platforms, internal, as well as open-source LLMs to find what suits them the best. The AI aggregation platform will not only help businesses choose the right AI models but also help simplify the design of business solutions using AI tools. Further, to lower costs, it also lets clients reuse pre-existing components, the IT giant stated.

Coming to the features, the WisdomNext aggregation platform comes with intelligent evaluator bots. The company claims it can enable businesses to compare all the generative AI models and related technologies they use and offer actionable insights to make operations more efficient.

The platform's native analytics will also offer cost optimisation suggestions. It will also offer best practices to ensure compliance with local regulations using in-built guardrails for centralised governance. TCS also claimed that the platform offers a personalised experience to businesses and offers portability across cloud platforms and generative AI ecosystems.

TCS' latest offering is part of the company's AI.Cloud business unit. Before its launch, the company tested WisdomNext with several clients. Without naming the businesses, it claimed the AI aggregation platform helped a US-based advertising company build a system to fast-track sales with real-time inventory availability and quote generation with map integration. It also claimed to improve the productivity and efficiency of a US-based insurance provider and enhance customer experience through a smart mortgage assistant for a UK bank. The TCS AI WisdomNext is available to businesses globally.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: TCS, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise, B2B
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Price, Colour Options Listed on Amazon Ahead of Debut
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Date Set for June 18; Key Specifications Revealed

Related Stories

TCS Launches Generative AI Aggregation Platform WisdomNext for Businesses
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 1 Tipped to Feature This Dimensity Chipset: See Concept Image
  2. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro Specifications and Design Leaked Ahead of Debut
  3. iOS 18 Said to Get App Lock With FaceID, Dark Mode for Icons at WWDC 2024
  4. Apple's WWDC 2024 Keynote Event Time, Complete Schedule: How to Watch
  5. Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Review: Best of Both Worlds?
  6. Xiaomi 14 Civi Roundup: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With AI Features to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Huawei MatePad SE 11 With 7,700mAh Battery, 11-inch Display Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. TCS Launches Generative AI Aggregation Platform WisdomNext for Businesses
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Date Set for June 18; Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Everything Announced at Xbox Games Showcase: Gears of War: E-Day, Doom: The Dark Ages, Perfect Dark, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Price, Colour Options Listed on Amazon Ahead of Debut
  5. CMF Phone 1 Key Specifications Including Chipset Details Leaked Alongside Concept Image
  6. Apple Patent Application Describes Dual-Axis Hinge Mechanism That Could Arrive on Apple's Smartglasses
  7. Apple Could Reportedly Announce Major AI Upgrades for Siri at WWDC 2024
  8. iOS 18 to Get App Lock With FaceID, Dark Mode for Icons at WWDC 2024: Reports
  9. Microsoft Adds Security Features to AI-Powered Recall After Users Express Concerns Over Privacy
  10. Huawei MatePad SE 11 With 7,000mAh Battery, M-Pen Lite Stylus Support Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »