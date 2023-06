IT services company Infosys on Thursday announced it has launched a free Artificial Intelligence (AI) certification training on Infosys Springboard Virtual Learning Platform.

According to a statement, Infosys AI-first specialists and data strategists, responsible for delivering Infosys Topaz AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms will help shape the curriculum, to arm learners with future-ready skill sets.

Infosys will provide certification in AI and Generative AI skills, crucial for landing jobs, through InfosysSpringboard Virtual Learning Platform, it said.

The certification will offer a variety of courses that cover a slew of topics related to AI, including an introductory course on AI and Generative AI, with a focus on deep learning and natural language processing, and a masterclass on AI and the impact of Generative AI.

Moreover, a customised course on 'Citizens Data Science' will aim to cover various aspects of the data science discipline, including Python programming, linear algebra, probability and statistics, and exploratory data analysis. Learners will get a certificate on successful completion of the course.

Infosys Springboard offers a curriculum-rich virtual platform that delivers corporate-grade learning experiences, on any device, with closer educator-learner collaboration for students from Class 6 tolifelong learners.

"This, alongside formal education, helps accelerate digital re-skilling for participating learners, ranging from school and college students to professionals and adults, it said.

