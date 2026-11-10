Meta introduced Muse, its new personal AI agent, at Meta Connect 2026 earlier this year. During the keynote presentation, the tech giant announced that Muse will initially be available only in the US, with plans to roll it out to other markets soon. The AI companion lives within different Meta products, like WhatsApp, and helps users send emails, book travel, and fill out forms. It also offers agentic capabilities and completes tasks in the background. While the company has yet to bring the Muse personal AI agent to India, its pricing and subscription tiers for the country have surfaced online.

Muse AI Agent Price in India (Expected)

The Hindu reports that Meta has revealed the pricing details for the Muse AI agent in India. The Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant will reportedly offer the service at a starting price of Rs. 1,799 for the Power subscription. On the other hand, the higher-end Maximum plan is said to cost Rs. 8,999.

However, the report does not specify whether these prices are for monthly or yearly payment plans. In the US, the company only offers monthly payment options for both tiers at similar prices: $20 (roughly Rs. 1,900) and $100 (about Rs. 9,400), respectively.

The report also does not mention the benefits the two subscription plans will offer in India. According to Meta's website, globally, the Power tier offers 500 million Muse tokens per week. On the other hand, the Max plan provides 3 billion Muse tokens every week.

While its pricing has surfaced online, Meta has yet to officially launch the Muse personal AI agent in India. However, users can currently visit the Muse website to register and create an account. Moreover, Indian users can choose to join the waitlist to receive access when the tech giant releases the service in the country.

Globally, Meta's Muse personal AI agent competes with OpenAI's Dots, Anthropic's Claude Duet, Grok Bot from Elon Musk's SpaceXSI, and Instinct. To recap, the company launched Muse in September, during the Meta Connect 2026 keynote. The AI agent is capable of creating personalised plans, autonomously taking necessary steps to finish a task, drafting and sending emails, managing hotel bookings and restaurant reservations, and filling out forms online. It is currently only available in the US via iOS, Android, and web.