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Meta’s Muse Personal AI Agent Pricing for India Revealed Ahead of Debut: Report

Meta will reportedly offer two subscription tiers for Muse AI in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 November 2026 10:06 IST
Meta’s Muse Personal AI Agent Pricing for India Revealed Ahead of Debut: Report

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta's Muse personal AI agent can also manage hotel booking

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Highlights
  • Meta is currently allowing Indian users to join the waitlist
  • Muse AI agent was introduced in September
  • Muse AI is currently available in the US on iOS and Android
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Meta introduced Muse, its new personal AI agent, at Meta Connect 2026 earlier this year. During the keynote presentation, the tech giant announced that Muse will initially be available only in the US, with plans to roll it out to other markets soon. The AI companion lives within different Meta products, like WhatsApp, and helps users send emails, book travel, and fill out forms. It also offers agentic capabilities and completes tasks in the background. While the company has yet to bring the Muse personal AI agent to India, its pricing and subscription tiers for the country have surfaced online.

Muse AI Agent Price in India (Expected)

The Hindu reports that Meta has revealed the pricing details for the Muse AI agent in India. The Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant will reportedly offer the service at a starting price of Rs. 1,799 for the Power subscription. On the other hand, the higher-end Maximum plan is said to cost Rs. 8,999.

However, the report does not specify whether these prices are for monthly or yearly payment plans. In the US, the company only offers monthly payment options for both tiers at similar prices: $20 (roughly Rs. 1,900) and $100 (about Rs. 9,400), respectively.

The report also does not mention the benefits the two subscription plans will offer in India. According to Meta's website, globally, the Power tier offers 500 million Muse tokens per week. On the other hand, the Max plan provides 3 billion Muse tokens every week.

While its pricing has surfaced online, Meta has yet to officially launch the Muse personal AI agent in India. However, users can currently visit the Muse website to register and create an account. Moreover, Indian users can choose to join the waitlist to receive access when the tech giant releases the service in the country.

Globally, Meta's Muse personal AI agent competes with OpenAI's Dots, Anthropic's Claude Duet, Grok Bot from Elon Musk's SpaceXSI, and Instinct. To recap, the company launched Muse in September, during the Meta Connect 2026 keynote. The AI agent is capable of creating personalised plans, autonomously taking necessary steps to finish a task, drafting and sending emails, managing hotel bookings and restaurant reservations, and filling out forms online. It is currently only available in the US via iOS, Android, and web.

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Further reading: Muse AI, Muse, Meta, Muse AI India Pricing
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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