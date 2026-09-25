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GTA 6 Is Getting a $400 Collector's Box With Vice City Merchandise, but It Does Not Come With the Game

The GTA 6 collector's box includes a sunglass, a hat, a crossbody bag, posters, stickers, and other Vice City-themed items.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 September 2026 11:24 IST
GTA 6 Is Getting a $400 Collector's Box With Vice City Merchandise, but It Does Not Come With the Game

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 collector's box can be pre-order on Rockstar's official store

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Highlights
  • The GTA 6 collector's box includes posters, stickers, sunglasses and more
  • The collector's box costs $399.99 in the US
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 launches November 19
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Rockstar Games has announced a $400 limited-edition collectible set for Grand Theft Auto 6, featuring Vice City-themed merchandise. The collector's box includes posters, stickers, wearables, and other items, but it does not come with the game. GTA 6 is available in Standard and Ultimate editions separately.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection is a limited-edition collectible set, not a collector's edition of the upcoming game. The collector's box will launch the same day as Grand Theft Auto 6, on November 19. It is available to pre-order now on Rockstar Games' official store.

GTA 6 Collector's Box Contents

The GTA 6 collector's box includes Vice City-themed items inspired by an in-game TV show, Macca the Gator. It comes with 6-inch figure of Macca the Gator with a stash compartment at the base; a matte black GTA 6 Oakley Frogskins sunglasses with Prizm Sapphire lenses; a New Era 9FORTY A-Frame snapback hat with Vice City Leonida embellishments; Macca the Gator magnetic mirror; Vice City swizzle spoon; Vice City razor blade keychain; Leonida Keys crossbody bag; Chunkee the Manatee shot glass; Leonida Keys enamel pin set in a custom metal tin; Premium stickers in a stash bag; and Double-sided souvenir poster showcasing the full Leonida landscape.

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The collector's box includes Vice City-themed merchandise
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar confirmed that the collector's box will not include a copy of GTA 6. The game will be sold separately.

The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection is now up for pre-order for $399.99 / GBP 349.99 on Rockstar's official store in the US, UK, and select regions. The collector's box is available in limited quantities. Rockstar said it would share details on how to pre-order the collection in Asia, Latin America, and Australia later.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is also available to pre-order in Standard and Ultimate editions, priced at $80 and $100, respectively. The game will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19.

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Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, GTA 6 Collectors Set, GTA 6 Collectors Box
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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GTA 6 Is Getting a $400 Collector's Box With Vice City Merchandise, but It Does Not Come With the Game
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