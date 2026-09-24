Nikon has launched the Z5IIC full-frame mirrorless camera in India. The new FX-format camera uses Nikon's Z mount and combines automated shooting features. The Nikon Z5IIC offers 15 scene modes. It also gets a dedicated button for accessing Imaging Recipes created by Nikon and photographers. It allows users to apply preset looks without manually adjusting multiple camera settings. The Nikon Z5IIC supports video recording in 4K UHD at up to 60 fps and full-HD at up to 120 fps.

Nikon Z5IIC Price in India

The Nikon Z5IIC camera body is priced at Rs. 139,995. It will go on sale starting in mid-October across Nikon authorised stores in India. It is available in Black and Silver shades.

Nikon Z5IIC Specifications, Features

Nikon Z5IIC features a 3.2-inch touchscreen display. The monitor can be used for focusing, shutter release and image playback through touch gestures. It offers 15 scene modes that automatically adjust various shooting parameters based on the selected subject or environment.

The Nikon Z5IIC can record video up to 4K UHD resolution at 60fps, although 4K/60p recording uses a 1.5x crop. Full HD recording is supported at up to 120fps, while slow-motion modes provide 4x and 5x playback based on the selected recording settings. Nikon has added a REC lamp and a red frame indicator to the latest model to show when video recording is active.

The Nikon Z5IIC features a backside-illuminated CMOS sensor and Nikon's EXPEED 7 image-processing engine. The camera has an ISO range of 100 to 64000. Nikon has included its Film Grain function with this model that brings a nostalgic film look to photos and videos.

Nikon claims that its autofocus system can identify 10 subject categories. The company says the camera's automatic mode can analyse the scene and adjust parameters such as aperture, shutter speed, ISO sensitivity and autofocus. The Nikon Z5IIC uses Nikon's Z mount. It can be paired with the company's Nikkor Z lens range.

The Nikon Z5IIC supports 10-bit H.265 recording and Nikon's N-Log format. It can also record 12-bit N-RAW video to an SD memory card. The camera supports UVC/UAC, and it can be connected to a PC via USB for use as a webcam or for live streaming. The Nikon Z5IIC supports Nikon Imaging Cloud for post-shooting data management. Connectivity features allow images to be transferred to smartphones.

The Nikon Z5IIC supports Nikon's Imaging Recipes, which can be saved and accessed through a dedicated button. The camera uses an AI-based autofocus system. The camera has a five-axis in-body Vibration Reduction system. It captures images at up to approximately 14fps.