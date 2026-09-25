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Samsung Galaxy Buds On Leak Shows Clip-On Design, Hint at Head Gesture Controls

The latest report suggests that the Galaxy Buds On could use open-ear air-conduction technology.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2026 11:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds On Leak Shows Clip-On Design, Hint at Head Gesture Controls

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (pictured) were launched in India earlier this year

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds On earbuds may use a clip-on design
  • The Galaxy Buds On earbuds may adjust volume automatically
  • Bixby and Gemini could be supported on the Galaxy Buds On
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Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Buds On clip-on earbuds have surfaced in a new leak that offers a detailed look at their design and fit. The latest images show how the earbuds attach to the ear and reveal the positioning of their speaker and microphone. The leak also highlights several features Samsung could bring to the unusual form factor, including head gesture controls, automatic volume adjustment, voice assistant access, and sleep detection. However, these details remain unconfirmed until Samsung officially announces the earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds On Design Shown in New Leak

Android Headlines has shared two images that appear to show the Galaxy Buds On in close detail, including one view of the earbuds being worn. The images look similar to promotional product renders, although it is unclear whether they are official Samsung images.

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Samsung Galaxy Buds On leaked design
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The leaked images show a two-piece design that clips around the ear. The wider section sits on the inner side and houses the speaker, while the other section rests on the outer part of the ear. A curved connection holds the two sections together. A microphone is also visible on the earbuds.

The report suggests that the Galaxy Buds On could use open-ear air-conduction technology, instead of the bone-conduction system indicated by earlier leaks. Samsung has yet to confirm which audio technology the earbuds will use. The Galaxy Buds On earbuds may also support head gestures. Users could nod or shake their heads to trigger certain actions, which may be customisable, although the report does not specify what those actions could be.

Samsung's purported Galaxy Buds On could also adjust the volume automatically based on the surrounding noise level. The earbuds may increase the volume when the user enters a noisier environment. The earbuds could also support voice assistants, with the report suggesting that users may be able to access Samsung's Bixby and Google's Gemini through them. The earbuds may also detect when the user falls asleep and pause audio playback automatically.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds On, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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