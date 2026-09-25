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iPhone 18 Pro Rebooting Bug to Be Fixed With an Upcoming Software Update: Report

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max reportedly froze after a failed Face ID authentication attempt.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2026 11:31 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Rebooting Bug to Be Fixed With an Upcoming Software Update: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 18 Pro is equipped with a variable aperture

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro features an under-display Face ID sensor
  • iPhone 18 Pro is powered by the Apple A20 chipset
  • iPhone 18 Pro carries an 18-megapixel selfie camera
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iPhone 18 Pro series was launched in India and other global markets earlier this month, along with Apple's first book-style foldable, the iPhone Duo. Arriving as the flagship handsets from the Cupertino-based tech giant, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max were recently made available for purchase. Soon, users started reporting an issue that caused their iPhone 18 Pro series phones to freeze and reboot after a failed Face ID unlocking attempt. Now, a report claims that Apple is aware of the bug and is currently working on a fix. The company will reportedly patch the issue with a new software update, which will be rolled out soon.

Apple Reportedly Prepares to Release a New iOS 27 Update for iPhone 18 Pro Series

In a statement, Apple confirmed to 9to5Mac that the Cupertino-based tech giant is aware of the rebooting bug affecting iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max users. The company has reportedly started working on a fix. Apple is said to roll out a new iOS 27 software update to both iPhone 18 Pro series models next week, which will patch the issue. However, it is unclear exactly what caused the iPhone 18 Pro to freeze and reboot after a failed unlocking attempt.

VoltIphone 18 Pro Discussion
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Last week, users began complaining that their iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models freeze and start rebooting after a failed Face ID authentication attempt. The phones would reportedly become unresponsive for a couple of seconds before restarting automatically. According to the 9to5Mac report, a panic log was recorded in the iPhone Analytics section of the Settings app.

Launched on September 9, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max boast a 25 percent smaller Dynamic Island, which is now capable of showing three Live Activities simultaneously, instead of two. To achieve this, Apple decided to move the Face ID sensor from the visible part of the Dynamic Island, repositioning the hardware to the top-left corner of the screen, placing it under the display. However, reports suggest that the new issue was unrelated to the hardware changes and was instead a software-related issue.

To recap, the iPhone 18 Pro series is powered by the Apple A20 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The lineup also features a new vapour chamber solution, with a larger heat dissipation area. It also gets a triple rear camera system, with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phones also get a variable aperture, too. It sports an 18-megapixel selfie camera with Centre Stage.

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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, Apple, iPhone 18 Pro Price in India, iPhone 18 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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