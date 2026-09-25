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Vivo X300 FE, S2 and Y Series Prices Could Rise Soon in India, Tipster Claims

The tipster claims that Vivo's price revisions could be implemented around the upcoming festive sales period.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 September 2026 11:30 IST
Vivo X300 FE, S2 and Y Series Prices Could Rise Soon in India, Tipster Claims

Vivo launched the X300 FE earlier this year

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Highlights
  • The reported price hike affects nine models across X, S, and Y series
  • The Vivo S2 base variant price may rise from Rs. 39,999 to Rs. 42,999
  • Price revisions are tipped around the upcoming festive sales period
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Vivo is said to be preparing to increase the prices of several smartphones in India. According to a tipster, the Chinese tech company could raise prices by up to Rs. 5,000 across its X, S, and Y series smartphones. The reported price revision affects several models across different storage configurations, with the steepest increase expected on the Vivo X300 FE. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants of the smartphone are reportedly set to become Rs. 5,000 more expensive. The move could come ahead of or after the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales.

Vivo Smartphones Could Get Price Hike in India

According to tipster Sanju Chaudhary on X, Vivo is preparing to raise prices of several smartphones in India. The reported revisions cover nine models across the company's X, S, and Y series, with individual variants seeing price increases of between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000.

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The Vivo X300 FE is reportedly set to receive the biggest price revision. The 8GB + 256GB variant is said to increase from Rs. 84,999 to Rs. 89,999, while the 12GB + 256GB model could move from Rs. 89,999 to Rs. 94,999. Both variants would therefore cost Rs. 5,000 more.

The Vivo S2 is also said to receive a notable increase. Its 8GB + 128GB configuration could go from Rs. 39,999 to Rs. 42,999, while the 8GB + 256GB version could rise from Rs. 44,999 to Rs. 48,999.

Smartphone Variant Current price Reported new price
Vivo X300 FE 8GB + 256GB Rs. 84,999 Rs. 89,999
Vivo X300 FE 12GB + 256GB Rs. 89,999 Rs. 94,999
Vivo S2 8GB + 128GB Rs. 39,999 Rs. 42,999
Vivo S2 8GB + 256GB Rs. 44,999 Rs. 48,999
Vivo Y51 Pro 8GB + 128GB Rs. 32,999 Rs. 34,999
Vivo Y31t 4GB + 128GB Rs. 25,999 Rs. 26,999
Vivo Y31t 6GB + 128GB Rs. 29,999 Rs. 31,499
Vivo Y21 4GB + 64GB Rs. 19,499 Rs. 20,999
Vivo Y21 4GB + 128GB Rs. 22,499 Rs. 23,999
Vivo Y21 6GB + 128GB Rs. 26,499 Rs. 27,999
Vivo Y19s 4GB + 64GB Rs. 17,499 Rs. 18,499
Vivo Y19s 4GB + 128GB Rs. 20,999 Rs. 22,499
Vivo Y11 4GB + 64GB Rs. 17,999 Rs. 18,999
Vivo Y11 4GB + 128GB Rs. 20,999 Rs. 22,499
Vivo Y05 4GB + 64GB Rs. 14,999 Rs. 15,999

The tipster claims that Vivo's price revisions could be implemented around the upcoming festive sales period. According to the post, some smartphone prices could be increased before Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon's Great Indian Festival sales, while other models could see the change after the sales.

The reported information has not been officially confirmed by Vivo. The company has also not announced the reason for the alleged price revisions or specified when the new prices, if implemented, would take effect.

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Further reading: Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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