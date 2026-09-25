Vivo X300 FE, S2 and Y Series Prices Could Rise Soon in India, Tipster Claims

Vivo is said to be preparing to increase the prices of several smartphones in India. According to a tipster, the Chinese tech company could raise prices by up to Rs. 5,000 across its X, S, and Y series smartphones. The reported price revision affects several models across different storage configurations, with the steepest increase expected on the Vivo X300 FE. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants of the smartphone are reportedly set to become Rs. 5,000 more expensive. The move could come ahead of or after the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales.
Vivo Smartphones Could Get Price Hike in India
According to tipster Sanju Chaudhary on X, Vivo is preparing to raise prices of several smartphones in India. The reported revisions cover nine models across the company's X, S, and Y series, with individual variants seeing price increases of between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000.
The Vivo X300 FE is reportedly set to receive the biggest price revision. The 8GB + 256GB variant is said to increase from Rs. 84,999 to Rs. 89,999, while the 12GB + 256GB model could move from Rs. 89,999 to Rs. 94,999. Both variants would therefore cost Rs. 5,000 more.
The Vivo S2 is also said to receive a notable increase. Its 8GB + 128GB configuration could go from Rs. 39,999 to Rs. 42,999, while the 8GB + 256GB version could rise from Rs. 44,999 to Rs. 48,999.
|Smartphone
|Variant
|Current price
|Reported new price
|Vivo X300 FE
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs. 84,999
|Rs. 89,999
|Vivo X300 FE
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs. 89,999
|Rs. 94,999
|Vivo S2
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs. 39,999
|Rs. 42,999
|Vivo S2
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs. 44,999
|Rs. 48,999
|Vivo Y51 Pro
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs. 32,999
|Rs. 34,999
|Vivo Y31t
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs. 25,999
|Rs. 26,999
|Vivo Y31t
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs. 29,999
|Rs. 31,499
|Vivo Y21
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs. 19,499
|Rs. 20,999
|Vivo Y21
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs. 22,499
|Rs. 23,999
|Vivo Y21
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs. 26,499
|Rs. 27,999
|Vivo Y19s
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs. 17,499
|Rs. 18,499
|Vivo Y19s
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs. 20,999
|Rs. 22,499
|Vivo Y11
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs. 17,999
|Rs. 18,999
|Vivo Y11
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs. 20,999
|Rs. 22,499
|Vivo Y05
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs. 14,999
|Rs. 15,999
The tipster claims that Vivo's price revisions could be implemented around the upcoming festive sales period. According to the post, some smartphone prices could be increased before Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon's Great Indian Festival sales, while other models could see the change after the sales.
The reported information has not been officially confirmed by Vivo. The company has also not announced the reason for the alleged price revisions or specified when the new prices, if implemented, would take effect.