The Xiaomi 18 Pro series was launched in China earlier this week, comprising the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max models. The company has now teased the India and global launch of its flagship smartphone lineup. Both models are equipped with secondary rear displays and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipsets. While Xiaomi has not revealed the India launch date or pricing yet, the teaser confirms that the Pro model is headed to the country.

Xiaomi 18 Pro India and Global Launch

Xiaomi India has teased the Xiaomi 18 Pro on X with a post stating that the smartphone is "coming soon". The teaser shows the handset in a blue finish and specifically mentions the Xiaomi 18 Pro rather than referring to the wider Xiaomi 18 series. This suggests that the Pro model is currently the only handset confirmed for India.

This is a change from last year, when Xiaomi kept the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max exclusive to China. The Indian market instead received the standard Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Xiaomi's latest teaser therefore means Indian buyers could get access to the Pro lineup's rear secondary display for the first time.

The company has not announced a specific India launch date or price yet. An earlier report had tipped the Xiaomi 18 Pro series to arrive in India by December, although that timeline has not been officially confirmed.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were launched in China on September 23. The Pro starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the 16GB + 1TB variant costs CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,29,000). A transparent 16GB + 1TB version is also available for CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,43,000).

Xiaomi 18 Pro Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi 18 Pro features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 1,120x2,436-pixel resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits. The phone also gets a 2.7-inch AMOLED secondary display on the rear, with a 596x912-pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 18 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs Android 17-based HyperOS 4.

For photography, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. A 50-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It also supports up to 27W wired reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB Type-C, and GPS.