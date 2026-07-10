Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta Unveils Muse Spark 1.1 AI Model With 1 Million Token Context Window, Model API Preview

Meta Unveils Muse Spark 1.1 AI Model With 1 Million-Token Context Window, Model API Preview

Muse Spark 1.1 is available to developers through the new Meta Model API that is now in public preview.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 July 2026 11:56 IST
Meta Unveils Muse Spark 1.1 AI Model With 1 Million-Token Context Window, Model API Preview

Photo Credit: Meta

A notable upgrade claimed by Meta is its one million-token context window

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Meta claims improved computer-use capabilities, coding on Muse Spark 1.1
  • The AI model has a one millon token context window
  • Developers are using it for software development, AI research workflows
Advertisement

Meta Platforms on Thursday announced Muse Spark 1.1 as its latest multimodal reasoning model designed for agentic AI tasks. The company claims it brings significant improvements over its predecessor when it comes to tool use, coding, computer interaction, and multimodal reasoning. Developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, the AI model supports a context window of up to one million tokens. Alongside, Meta also released a public preview of the new Meta Model API for developers.

Muse Spark 1.1 Available to Developers via Meta Model API

The company says that Muse Spark 1.1 is available to developers via the new Meta Model API that is now in public preview. It is claimed to be designed to perform complex agentic tasks that require planning, reasoning, and coordination across multiple applications and external services. The AI model can generalise to new native tools, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and custom skills without any additional training, Meta said in a blog post.

The company highlighted the improvements in task orchestration, with Muse Spark 1.1 being capable of serving as a primary agent that gathers context, formulates plans, and delegates work to multiple subagents running in parallel. Compared to the original Muse Spark model, its architecture is claimed to deliver faster completion of projects while reducing end-to-end latency.

Meta is also touting Muse Spark's one million-token context window, which helps it manage long-term memory, improve information retrieval from previous conversations, and its ability to compress the context while retaining key details for future use.

Other areas of improvement include computer-use capabilities and coding. As per the company, Muse Spark 1.1 can navigate desktop apps, interact with unfamiliar software interfaces, and take a call on when tasks should be automated using scripts. It also promises better performance during enterprise-scale software engineering tasks like debugging large codebases, implementing new features, executing large-scale code migrations, and building complete web apps. Meta claimed that its developers are already internally using the model for software development and AI research workflows.

Benchmark results shared by Meta show its competitiveness against other AI models across several industry evaluations. The model is claimed to have achieved an MCP Atlas score of 88.1, JobBench score of 54.7, Humanity's Last Exam score of 62.1, and Finance Agent v2 score of 57.2. On coding benchmarks, it recorded 80.0 on Terminal-Bench 2.1 and 53.3 on DeepSWE 1.1.

On the security front, Meta claims to have conducted safety evaluations under its Advanced AI Scaling Framework before deployment. It is said to have remained within acceptable threshold margins across chemical, biological, cybersecurity, and loss-of-control risk categories. Further, the AI model is claimed to have demonstrated improved resistance to jailbreak attempts, prompt injection attacks, and hallucination compared to the original model.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Muse Spark 1.1, Meta Platforms, Meta Superintelligence Labs, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Laptops for Students in 2026: Top Picks for Every Category
Meta Unveils Muse Spark 1.1 AI Model With 1 Million-Token Context Window, Model API Preview
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Arc 2 Introduced With Upgraded Chip and 5,000mAh Battery: See Price
  2. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Is the Series' Biggest Steam Launch Yet
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 May Be Company's Last Compact Foldable
  4. Sony IER-M500 In-Ear Monitors Launched With 5mm Driver, Hi-Res Audio
  5. BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India
  6. Netflix for Free? Here's How to Check If You're Eligible for a Free Trial
  7. Think Foldables Have Weak Cameras? This Phone Changed That in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T5 Lite 5G India Launch Date Revealed Alongside Key Specifications, Features
  2. Sony IER-M500 In-Ear Monitors Launched With 5mm Driver, Hi-Res Audio: Price, Features
  3. Oppo Find N7 Leak Hints at Launch Timeline and Presence of 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Chip
  4. Meta Unveils Muse Spark 1.1 AI Model With 1 Million-Token Context Window, Model API Preview
  5. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Becomes Biggest Steam Launch in Series' History
  6. Government Removes Import Duty on Some Electronics, Smartphone Parts
  7. HMD Arc 2 Launched With Unisoc T603 Chip, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  8. Vivo X Fold 6 Reportedly Gets Indonesian SDPPI Approval; May Arrive in Global Markets Soon
  9. iPhone 18 Pro Max Component Cost Could Jump Nearly $300 Over iPhone 17 Pro Max: Report
  10. Netflix for Free? Some Users Are Getting a 30-Day Trial Subscription Offer: Here’s How to Check
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »