Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip lineup could come to an end after the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8, according to a new claim from tipster Ice Universe. The latest leak suggests the clamshell foldable may be the company's final compact foldable smartphone. If accurate, the move could signal a broader shift in Samsung's foldable strategy. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is still expected to debut alongside other foldable devices at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.

Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Be Samsung's Final Clamshell Foldable

According to a post shared by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is likely to be the company's last small foldable product. The wording of the post indicates the information is not final and suggests Samsung's plans could still change. If the claim proves accurate, Samsung may also choose not to introduce a Galaxy Z Flip 8 FE model, although the tipster did not specifically mention a Fan Edition variant.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 8 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and new Galaxy Watch smartwatches during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is tipped to be available in Cream, Graphite, and Pink colour options, with a fourth Mint variant reportedly in development. It is expected to retain the Galaxy Z Flip 7's design while featuring a 6.9-inch foldable display, a 4.1-inch cover screen, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 4,300mAh battery.

The latest post adds to recent speculation surrounding Samsung's long-term plans for its clamshell foldable lineup. The tipster has a long track record of accurately leaking Samsung products, making the latest claim noteworthy despite the lack of official confirmation.

The South Korean tech giant has not announced plans to discontinue the Galaxy Z Flip series or commented on the latest leak yet. The clamshell lineup has remained one of the company's most recognisable foldable smartphone ranges over the years, even as larger book-style foldables have gained traction. Companies such as Motorola continue to release flip-style foldables, indicating that demand for the form factor remains.