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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Mark the End of Flip the Company's Foldables, Tipster Claims

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 8 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra on July 22.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2026 19:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Mark the End of Flip the Company's Foldables, Tipster Claims

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 may keep the Z Flip 7 design

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Highlights
  • Samsung may end its Galaxy Z Flip lineup after the Z Flip 8
  • The phone is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch foldable display
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 8 will likely debut on July 22
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Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip lineup could come to an end after the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8, according to a new claim from tipster Ice Universe. The latest leak suggests the clamshell foldable may be the company's final compact foldable smartphone. If accurate, the move could signal a broader shift in Samsung's foldable strategy. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is still expected to debut alongside other foldable devices at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.

Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Be Samsung's Final Clamshell Foldable

According to a post shared by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is likely to be the company's last small foldable product. The wording of the post indicates the information is not final and suggests Samsung's plans could still change. If the claim proves accurate, Samsung may also choose not to introduce a Galaxy Z Flip 8 FE model, although the tipster did not specifically mention a Fan Edition variant.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Discussion
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Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 8 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and new Galaxy Watch smartwatches during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is tipped to be available in Cream, Graphite, and Pink colour options, with a fourth Mint variant reportedly in development. It is expected to retain the Galaxy Z Flip 7's design while featuring a 6.9-inch foldable display, a 4.1-inch cover screen, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 4,300mAh battery.

The latest post adds to recent speculation surrounding Samsung's long-term plans for its clamshell foldable lineup. The tipster has a long track record of accurately leaking Samsung products, making the latest claim noteworthy despite the lack of official confirmation.

The South Korean tech giant has not announced plans to discontinue the Galaxy Z Flip series or commented on the latest leak yet. The clamshell lineup has remained one of the company's most recognisable foldable smartphone ranges over the years, even as larger book-style foldables have gained traction. Companies such as Motorola continue to release flip-style foldables, indicating that demand for the form factor remains.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Mark the End of Flip the Company's Foldables, Tipster Claims
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