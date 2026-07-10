Oppo is said to be working on its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Find N7, as a successor to the Oppo Find N6, which was released in March 2026. The upcoming phone is expected to feature a wider foldable design, similar to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) and Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone Ultra. A new leak has revealed the possible launch timeline and additional details about the phone. The Oppo Find N7 is likely to ship with a Snapdragon chipset.

Oppo Find N7 Launch Timeline, Specifications (Anticipated)

A new post by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that the Oppo Find N7 is currently undergoing testing with the 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 (SM8950). Qualcomm is believed to launch this chipset later this year alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. The foldable could be the first foldable smartphone to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

Oppo is said to be testing an on-device AI accelerator for the Oppo Find N7. It is said to be tested with a battery capacity starting with the digit '6', with early engineering targets of a 6,500mAh cell. If this turns out to be true, the new foldable would offer a larger battery than rival foldable phones from Samsung. For instance, the Oppo Find N6 has a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Further, the leak claims that the Oppo Find N7 will be launched in the first quarter of 2027, aligning with the release timeline of its predecessor. The Oppo Find N6 was released in March this year at a starting price of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,34,200).

The Oppo Find N6 features an 8.12-inch inner screen and a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It features a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor and two 20-megapixel front-facing cameras.

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