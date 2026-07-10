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Oppo Find N7 Leak Hints at Launch Timeline and Presence of 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Chip

Oppo Find N7 is tipped to launch in the first quarter of 2027.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 July 2026 12:29 IST
Oppo Find N7 Leak Hints at Launch Timeline and Presence of 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Chip

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N6 was released in March this year

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find N7 launch timeline revealed in new leak
  • Oppo Find N6 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • Oppo Find N6 has a 6,000mAh battery
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Oppo is said to be working on its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Find N7, as a successor to the Oppo Find N6, which was released in March 2026. The upcoming phone is expected to feature a wider foldable design, similar to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) and Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone Ultra. A new leak has revealed the possible launch timeline and additional details about the phone. The Oppo  Find N7 is likely to ship with a Snapdragon chipset. 

Oppo Find N7 Launch Timeline, Specifications (Anticipated)

A new post by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that the Oppo Find N7 is currently undergoing testing with the 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 (SM8950). Qualcomm is believed to launch this chipset later this year alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. The foldable could be the first foldable smartphone to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

Oppo is said to be testing an on-device AI accelerator for the Oppo Find N7. It is said to be tested with a battery capacity starting with the digit '6', with early engineering targets of a 6,500mAh cell. If this turns out to be true, the new foldable would offer a larger battery than rival foldable phones from Samsung. For instance, the Oppo Find N6 has a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Further, the leak claims that the Oppo Find N7 will be launched in the first quarter of 2027, aligning with the release timeline of its predecessor. The Oppo Find N6 was released in March this year at a starting price of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,34,200).

The Oppo Find N6 features an 8.12-inch inner screen and a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It features a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor and two 20-megapixel front-facing cameras.

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OPPO Find N6

OPPO Find N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design and built quality
  • Hinge feels solid
  • Bright LTPO OLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Dependable cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Oppo AI Pen not included
  • Limited availability
  • Speaker quality could be better
Read detailed OPPO Find N6 review
Display (Primary) 8.12-inch
Cover Display 6.62-inch
Cover Resolution 1140x2616 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2480x2248 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Find N7, Oppo Find N6, Oppo, Oppo Find N7 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Oppo Find N7 Leak Hints at Launch Timeline and Presence of 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Chip
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