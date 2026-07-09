Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has introduced the BSNL Satellite Phone in India, expanding its satellite communication offerings for users operating in areas without conventional mobile network coverage. The Inmarsat-based handset supports satellite voice calls and SMS services and is designed for defence, maritime operations, disaster response, mining, remote operations, and adventure travel. It also comes with an SOS emergency feature, a rugged build, and a long-lasting battery for use in demanding conditions.

BSNL Satellite Phone Price in India, Availability

BSNL has priced the Satellite Phone at Rs. 1,34,166, inclusive of all taxes, according to an announcement on X. Customers can obtain more information by visiting the nearest BSNL office or by contacting its dedicated helpline.

When conventional mobile networks can't reach, the BSNL Satellite Phone keeps you connected.



Designed for challenging environments, making it an ideal solution for Defence, Maritime, Disaster Response, Mining, Remote Operations and Adventure Travel.



Why Choose BSNL Satellite… pic.twitter.com/Fc6vsahxRn — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) July 9, 2026

BSNL Satellite Phone Features, Specifications

According to BSNL, the Satellite Phone is designed to provide connectivity in areas beyond the reach of conventional mobile networks. The company said it supports voice calls over satellite connectivity and is intended for defence, maritime operations, disaster response, mining, remote operations, and adventure travel.

BSNL said the handset offers crystal clear voice calling, an SOS emergency support feature, a rugged design, and a long-lasting battery for use in challenging environments.

The BSNL Satellite Phone uses an Inmarsat handset. It also supports SMS services alongside voice calls over satellite connectivity.

Separately, PTI reports that BSNL has offered its Global Satellite Phone Service to the general public and private enterprises since January 1, 2018. The agency added that satellite phone users must complete the customer verification process prescribed for mobile connections and provide details, including the intended place, duration, and purpose of use. According to the report, communications over the service are encrypted.

PTI further reported that BSNL offers dedicated prepaid and postpaid satellite service plans for government and commercial users. Earlier tariff details cited by the agency included postpaid plans priced at Rs. 3,500, Rs. 5,835, and Rs. 11,670 per month, while prepaid plans start at Rs. 3,500 per month for government users and Rs. 5,835 per month for commercial customers. The report added that additional prepaid top-up vouchers are available in denominations from Rs. 200 to Rs. 10,000.