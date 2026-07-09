Technology News
English Edition

BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Features

BSNL said the handset offers crystal clear voice calling, an SOS emergency support feature

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2026 17:51 IST
BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Reuters

BSNL has priced the phone at Rs. 1,34,166

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • BSNL Satellite Phone supports satellite voice calls and SMS
  • BSNL targets users in remote locations
  • BSNL Satellite Phone offers a rugged design for field use
Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has introduced the BSNL Satellite Phone in India, expanding its satellite communication offerings for users operating in areas without conventional mobile network coverage. The Inmarsat-based handset supports satellite voice calls and SMS services and is designed for defence, maritime operations, disaster response, mining, remote operations, and adventure travel. It also comes with an SOS emergency feature, a rugged build, and a long-lasting battery for use in demanding conditions.

BSNL Satellite Phone Price in India, Availability

BSNL has priced the Satellite Phone at Rs. 1,34,166, inclusive of all taxes, according to an announcement on X. Customers can obtain more information by visiting the nearest BSNL office or by contacting its dedicated helpline.

BSNL Satellite Phone Features, Specifications

According to BSNL, the Satellite Phone is designed to provide connectivity in areas beyond the reach of conventional mobile networks. The company said it supports voice calls over satellite connectivity and is intended for defence, maritime operations, disaster response, mining, remote operations, and adventure travel.

BSNL said the handset offers crystal clear voice calling, an SOS emergency support feature, a rugged design, and a long-lasting battery for use in challenging environments.

The BSNL Satellite Phone uses an Inmarsat handset. It also supports SMS services alongside voice calls over satellite connectivity.

Separately, PTI reports that BSNL has offered its Global Satellite Phone Service to the general public and private enterprises since January 1, 2018. The agency added that satellite phone users must complete the customer verification process prescribed for mobile connections and provide details, including the intended place, duration, and purpose of use. According to the report, communications over the service are encrypted.

PTI further reported that BSNL offers dedicated prepaid and postpaid satellite service plans for government and commercial users. Earlier tariff details cited by the agency included postpaid plans priced at Rs. 3,500, Rs. 5,835, and Rs. 11,670 per month, while prepaid plans start at Rs. 3,500 per month for government users and Rs. 5,835 per month for commercial customers. The report added that additional prepaid top-up vouchers are available in denominations from Rs. 200 to Rs. 10,000.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL Satellite Phone, BSNL Satellite Phone Price in India, BSNL Satellite Phone India Launch, BSNL Satellite Phone Features, BSNL, Inmarsat
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing's Akis on the Phone (4b) and Navigating the 2026 Smartphone Crunch

Related Stories

BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Charging Details Confirmed
  2. BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India
  3. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c Go on Sale in India Alongside the New Oppo Bubble
  4. Dell's Pro Precision Workstation Lineup Debuts in India: See Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Mark the End of Flip the Company's Foldables, Tipster Claims
  2. WhatsApp Might Be Working on a Birthday Notification Feature for Saved Contacts
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Listed on Safety Korea Certification Database With Live Images: Report
  4. BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Display Details Teased as Handset Surfaces on Taiwan's NCC Database
  6. Xiaomi 18 Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked, Might Feature Two 200-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Series Chip
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Borrow Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features, Tipster Claims
  8. Xbox Game Pass Has Reportedly Lost 4 Million Subscribers Since 2024
  9. Google Photos Updated With Video Remix Feature Powered By Gemini Omni
  10. Dell Pro Precision 5, Pro Precision 7, Pro Precision 7 T1 Series Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »